3D Printing Construction Market 2020: Global Market Report, Future Insights, Growth Factors Forecast| Top Competitors – Yingchuang Building Technique (Shanghai)Co.Ltd. (WinSun), XtreeE

Market Insights

3D printing construction market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 102,764.62 million by 2027, while registering this growth with the rate of 251.60% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. 3D printing construction market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to the rapid urbanization across the globe.

Major Market Players Covered in The 3D Printing Construction Market Are:

The major players covered in the 3D printing construction market report are Yingchuang Building Technique （Shanghai）Co.Ltd. (WinSun), XtreeE, Apis Cor., Dini engineering s.r.l., CyBe Construction, Sika AG, Contour Crafting Corporation, Betabram, Imprimere AG, LifeTec Construction Group Inc., 3D Printhuset, Acciona, S.A., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global 3D Printing Construction Market Scope and Segments

3D printing construction market is segmented on the basis of printing material, printing technology, end-use industry, type of construction and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets

• On the basis of printing material, the 3D printing construction market is segmented into concrete, plastics, metal, ceramics, and others. Plastics have been further segmented into recycled plastic, and bioplastics. Metal has been further segmented into steel, titanium, aluminum, and others. Steel has been further sub-segmented into stainless steel, and nickel steel. Others have been further sub-segmented as bronze.

• Based on printing technology, the 3D printing construction market is segmented into fused deposition modeling (FDM), wire arc additive manufacturing (WAAM), big area additive manufacturing (BAAM), stereolithography (SLA), selective laser sintering (SLS), selective laser melting (SLM), and others. Others have been further segmented into electronic beam melting (EBM), and laminated object manufacturing (LOM).

• On the basis of end-use industry, the 3D printing construction market is segmented into commercial, residential, industrial, and space (extra-terrestrial)

• Based on type of construction, the 3D printing construction market is segmented into buildings, bridges, walls, domes, beams, girders, viaducts, sound barriers, abutments, balconies, elements for tunnels, and others

• 3D printing construction market is segmented in terms of market value, volume, market opportunities, and niches into multiple applications. The application segment for 3D printing construction market includes concept models, visual arts, tooling, functional models, and others

Based on regions, the 3D Printing Construction Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global 3D Printing Construction Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope 3D Printing Construction market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of 3D Printing Construction Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of 3D Printing Construction

Chapter 4: Presenting 3D Printing Construction Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of 3D Printing Construction market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

