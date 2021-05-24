3D Printed Medical Devices Market 2021 : Size, Share & Trend | Industry Analysis Report
- In the 3D printing process, a three-dimensional object is created by building the layers of raw material such as powdered version of ceramics, plastic, and metal. Each layer is connected to the previous layer until the object is completed.
- 3D printed devices are made from a digital 3D file such as a Computer-Aided Design (CAD) drawing or Magnetic Resonance Image (MRI). 3D printed medical devices are matched with the patient’s anatomy, and have very complex internal structures.
- 3D printed medical devices include orthopedic and cranial implants, surgical instruments, dental restorations (crowns), and external prosthetics
- 3D printed medical devices are used for respiratory, spinal, craniofacial, and dental repair which offers health benefits to patients.
3D Printed Medical Devices Market to Expand in the Healthcare Sector
- 3D printed medical devices include orthopedic implants which are used to surgically replace a missing joint or bone of patients. This technology helps medical professionals to create better-fitting, long-lasting, and higher-performing implants. 3D printing of medical devices are very useful for orthopedic manufacturers of spinal, hip, knee, and skull implants.
- Traditional manufacturing such as molding of each customized device requires special tooling and is economically unviable, but with 3D printing of medical devices, for example a prosthetic limb, it has become much more affordable and faster to produce
- The 3D printed medical devices market has a great impact on the dental sector as it plays a major role in dental care and dental restoration. Clear aligners are invisible teeth straightening devices which have extensive use in the dental sector.
- 3D printed medical devices include personalized surgical tools such as forceps, hemostats, scalpel handles, and clamps. Creation of such personalized surgical instruments offer many benefits – faster and less traumatic procedures, increase in surgeon’s dexterity, and better surgery outcomes.
North America to Lead the 3D Printed Medical Devices Market
- Leading hospitals and labs are adopting 3D printed medical devices as part of their medical practice and research efforts. This drives the growth of the 3D printed medical devices market in North America.
- The 3D printed medical devices market is expanding into sectors such as bio printing and regenerative medicine, ophthalmology, and pharmaceuticals where 3D printed medical devices are much in demand
- Advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence are included in 3D printed medical devices. Device developers can also insert sensors and trackers into the devices, thus increasing their durability and usefulness. This positively impacts the growth of the 3D printed medical devices market.
Key Players in the Global 3D Printed Medical Devices Market:
- FabRx Ltd.
- Stratasys Ltd.
- Formlabs, Inc.
- 3D Systems, Inc.
- EnvisionTEC.
- Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.
- EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems
