3D Printed Jewelry Market In-Depth Analysis and Forecast 2020-2030

Global 3D Printed Jewelry Market: Overview

The advancements in technology has touched every industrial sectors across the globe, the field of jewelry production is also not exception to this. Several companies in the production of jewelry are increasing interest in the use of various advanced technologies such as 3D printing. Thus, growing adoption of advanced technologies in jewelry production is likely to fuel prominent expansion avenues in the global 3D printed jewelry market in the years to come.

The study performs segmentation of the global 3D printed jewelry market into many parts. For this segmentation, many parameters such as type, product, and region are taken into consideration. Based on technology, the market for 3D printed jewelry is classified into SLS, SLA, FDM, DLP, and others.

Global 3D Printed Jewelry Market: Growth Dynamics

Over the period of past few years, major population from all worldwide locations is gaining more awareness regarding fashion. Thus, the companies in the jewelry industry are growing interest in the launch of innovative and new designs. As a result, they are employing advanced manufacturing technologies including laser technology, induction technology, and computer-aided design (CAD) to design jewelry. On the back of all these factors, the global 3D printed jewelry market is expected to gather prodigious expansion avenues in the years to come.

Remarkable growth in demand for shiny jewels that is cost-effective and casual is projected to generate lucrative avenues for vendors working in the global 3D printed jewelry market. The incorporation of AR in the jewelry market is key factor that will show positive impact on the market growth.

Global 3D Printed Jewelry Market: Competitive Analysis

The nature of 3D printed jewelry market is highly fragmented. Owing to existence of many active enterprises, the competitive landscape of the market 3D printed jewelry seems to be extremely intense. To maintain leading position in this high competition, players are utilizing various strategic moves such as joint ventures, product launches, and mergers, acquisitions.

Major enterprises working in the global 3D printed jewelry market are growing investments in research and development activities. The main motive of this move is to improve the quality of products they offer. In addition to this, many players are focused on their regional expansion. Apart from this, major companies in the 3D printed jewelry market are growing focus toward increasing their online presence. All these moves highlight that the global 3D printed jewelry market will expand at decent pace during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

Global 3D Printed Jewelry Market: Notable Development

Shapeways Inc. announced that it has entered into agreement with Galileo. According to this agreement, both the companies will be merged and named as Shapeways Holdings Inc. This move by the firms is expected to help Shapeways Inc. in maintaining its prominent market position in the years to follow.

The list of important players in the global 3D printed jewelry market includes:

Imaginarium (I) Pvt. Ltd.

Arlette Gold Ltd.

MIRAKIN

Melorra

Pipa Bella Accessories Pvt. Ltd.

Nervous System Inc.

Shapeways Inc.

RADIAN

YIELD

VEVILE AB

Global 3D Printed Jewelry Market: Regional Assessment

The global 3D printed jewelry market is spread across five key regions, namely, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, and APAC. Among the key regions, the market for 3D printed jewelry is expected to gather lucrative avenues in the North America region. This growth can be attributed to increased demand for customized designer jewelry together with technological advancements in the retail channel of this region.

