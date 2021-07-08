3D Printed Electronics Market Size is Experiencing a Huge Growth 2021–2030 | Nano Dimension Ltd., EoPlex Inc., Molex LLC, Draper, Xerox Corp, Beta Layout GmbH, Novacentric, Voxel8 Inc., Optomec Inc

The global 3D printed electronics market size is experiencing a significant growth and is expeceted to grow considerably in the next few years. In an industry affected by protracted periods of R&D and a never-ending cycle of prototypes & new releases, the ability to 3D print electronics is making waves. The method of creating 3D physical objects from a digital copy is known as 3S printing. It is done by laying down multiple layers of material until the result is finished. The concept of 3D printing items with electronic capabilities is relatively new. Material jetting technology is used to jet conductive and insulating inks onto the printing surface. Before the UV light is used to harden the inks, it is applied in lines as thin as a few microns. Material jetting allows for multi-material 3D printing, which is especially beneficial in the electronics industry. This means that various electronic components, such as functioning circuitry and enclosures, can be produced in a single print run.

The 3D printed electronics market share is segmented into product, end-user, and region. Based on product type, the market is classified into antennas, sensors, heaters, pcb, and others. Based on end-user, it is bifurcated into consumer electronics, healthcare, aerospace & defense, telecom, automotive, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Key players operating in the 3D printed electronics industry are Nano Dimension Ltd., EoPlex Inc., Molex LLC, Draper, Xerox Corporation, Beta Layout GmbH, Novacentric, Voxel8 Inc., Optomec Inc., NeoTech AMT GmbH. These players adopt collaboration, partnership, and agreement as their key developmental strategies to increase revenue of the 3D printed electronics market and develop new products for enhancing their product portfolio.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

One of the primary aspects driving 3D printed electronics market expansion is the proliferation of touch devices and smart displays. Electronics producers are looking for innovative ways to improve their performance as electronics get more powerful and compact. The underlying benefits of 3D printed electronics, such as printability on non-flat surfaces, material wastage, mass customization, decreased product size, simplified assembly, protection from external damage, and absence of toxic chemicals,are now available to electronics and component producers.

All these advantages have to led to 3D printed electronics being used in a variety of end-use verticals such as aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, and others. As a result, increasing demand for 3D printed electronics from various end-use sectors, owing to its growing benefits, boosts market growth globally.

The 3D printed electronic sector has a number of issues, including pricing, production speed, materials, and dependability.

The global 3D printed electronics market trends are as follows:

Rapid growth in the aerospace & defense sector

In the last few years, aerospace & defense was the topmost revenue generating segment. Customized electronic components, which are lightweight and deliver high performance, are in high demand in the industry. In addition, electronic components can be directly printed into areas where space is a big problem. Production of such electronic components with 3D printing method has witnessed a significant demand from the aerospace & defense segment. The consumer electronics segment is expected to expand at significant rate during the forecast period.

Rapid surge in demand for smart and connected devices

With continuous advancements taking place in semiconductors as well as sensor technology, IoT has gained the attention of technology vendors, organizations, business decision-makers, and consumers. There has been improvements in cellular connectivity, data transfer rates, and development of cloud infrastructure. With various types of smart and connected devices, IoT can be implemented. Some of its great applications are in smart appliances, smart homes, and connected cars, and others.

There has been a rise in demand for low-cost and lightweight printed electronics with increasing adoption of IoT in wearable devices, smart packaging solutions, intelligent clothing, and medical wearables for ubiquitous sensing as well as for secured data storage and data transmission.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the society and overall economy across the global. The impact of this outbreak is growing day-by-day as well as affecting the supply chain. It is creating uncertainty in the stock market, falling business confidence, massive slowing of supply chain, and increasing panic among customers. European countries under lockdowns have suffered a major loss of business and revenue due to shutdown of manufacturing units in the region. Operations of production and manufacturing industries have been heavily impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19, which led to slowdown in growth of the market in 2020.

Order cancellations, factory halts, and labor shortages are all anticipated to continue to have an influence on applications, such as display, further hampering the market. According to the 3D printed electronics market trends, COVID-19 has severely impacted the global manufacturing and industrial sectors as production facilities have stalled, which, in turn, have led to significant demand in industries.

Significant growth in the 3D printed electronics market can be witnessed during the forecast period once the lockdown is over and the production rate recovers.

