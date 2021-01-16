3D Printed Drugs Market New Business Experts Ideas By Tvasta, Cycle Pharmaceuticals, FabRx , APRECIA PHARMACEUTICALS

The 3D printed drugs market was valued at US$ 28.52million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2020to 2027 to reach US$57.03million by 2027.

3D printed drugs are medications, which are designed by 3D printing technique to customize for the individuals in a safer and effective way. These drugs have unitary porous structures that readily disperse in the mouth, because of which these high-dose medicines need not to be swallowed intact. The main idea behind 3D printing drugs is to design and develop medicines that are suited to an individual’s needs. The global 3D printed drugs market is driven by factors such as increasing adoption of personalized drugs. Additionally, growing research and development activities, coupled with increasing prevalence of dysphagia, is also anticipated to drive the 3D market growth during the forecast period. However, the usage of 3D printing to develop illegal drugs restrains the growth of the market. The developing healthcare infrastructure and increasing awareness regarding 3D printing in pharmaceuticals generate lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

Download PDF Sample Report Here: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00010199/

Leading companies operating in the 3D printed drugs market are Aprecia Pharmaceuticals, LLC, FabRx Ltd, Cycle Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline PLC., Astrazeneca, Tvasta, and Merck KGGA, among others.

The global 3D printed drugs market, based on the dosage forms, is segmented into tablets, capsules, multi drug implant, nanoparticles, solutions, and other dosage forms. The tablet segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and it is further estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the 3D printed drugs market is ascribed to the growing emphasis on personalized medicines and extensive R&D activities.

3D printing offers the possibility of creating a personalized medicine system through automated control over drug dose and is suitable for both low and high drug concentrations. These advantages allow drug companies to not only boost efficacy and adherence, but also contribute to their brand longevity by expanding and capturing market share with other dosage forms. Through this breakthrough method of manufacturing and its fast-melt capabilities, there is an ability to overcome several obstacles, thereby contributing to better patient outcomes in the solid dose market. For instance, FabRx Ltd. completed the world’s first in-human clinical study using their proprietary Printlets technology, which relies on personalized 3D printed dosage forms to treat children with a rare metabolic disease. Additionally, the same company launched the first pharmaceutical 3D printer, M3DIMAKER, for the manufacture of personalized medicines in April 2020. Hence, there is a need for new manufacturing systems to prepare personalized medicines, and this potential application of 3D printing for rare diseases is countless. It could help make the medication safer and more attractive to children, thereby propelling the growth of the 3D printed drugs market.

To comprehend global 3D Printed Drugs market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

Our Sample Report Accommodate a Brief Introduction of the research report, TOC, List of Tables and Figures, Competitive Landscape and Geographic Segmentation, Innovation and Future Developments Based on Research Methodology

Reasons to Buy:

The nature of 3D Printed Drugs business opportunities has grown in complexity with the industry evolving at a greater pace, making it increasingly difficult going without adequate information on markets and companies. Gain a complete understanding of Global 3D Printed Drugs industry through the comprehensive analysis Evaluate the pros and cons of investing/operating in country level 3D Printed Drugs markets through reliable forecast model results Identify potential investment/contract/expansion opportunities Drive your strategies in the right direction by understanding the impact of latest trends, market forecasts on your 3D Printed Drugs business Beat your competition through information on their operations, strategies and new projects Recent insights on the 3D Printed Drugs market will help users operating in the market to initiate transformational growth

Interested in Purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00010199/

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com