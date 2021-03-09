3D Motion Capture Market 2021 Highlights Recent Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities till 2025

The 3D Motion Capture Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The global 3D motion capture market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.12% during the forecast period, 2020-2025.”

Top Leading Companies of 3D Motion Capture Market are Codamotion Ð Charnwood Dynamics Ltd., Motion Analysis Corporation, Noraxon USA Inc., Notch Interfaces Inc., Leyard (NaturalPoint Inc./OptiTrack), PhaseSpace Inc., Phoenix Technologies Inc., Qualisys AB, AIQ Synertial Ltd., Vicon Motion Systems Ltd., Xsens Technologies BV and others.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Adoption of 3D Motion Capture in Media & Entertainment Applications Boosting the Growth

– Currently, video game companies are adopting 3D motion capture solutions in order to decrease the post-production time. The synchronization of animation became easy with the implementation of these devices and motion analytical solutions. The motion analysis developed by the companies today offers unrivaled tracking precision and low latency, which seamlessly integrates into many of the game engines used today.

– Moreover, the movie industry is highly dependent on motion capture technology due to the trend towards effective animation and science-fiction movies. In 2019, Marvel Studio released the most expensive movie till date (Avengers-End Game), with a budget of USD 356 million. The increasing number of 3D screens across the globe is an evident fact of this trend. According to the Motion Picture Association of America, the number of 3D films released in the US and Canada in 2019 was 35.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

