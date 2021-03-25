3D Medical Imaging Equipment Market 2021, Leading Companies Share, Size and Forecast By 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “3D Medical Imaging Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global 3D imaging equipment market reached a value of US$ 11.1 Billion in 2020. Medical imaging equipment is used for generating visual representations of the internal organs and tissues that are utilized to diagnose and treat various diseases. 3D medical imaging equipment uses innovative technologies for delivering enhanced visualization of clinical interventions and other diagnostic information. It captures images at numerous angles and displays tissues at varying depths. It also produces superior imaging results with high-resolution and more intricate details by employing ultrasound, radiography, tomography and magnetic resonance imaging solutions. Consequently, their utilization widely assists healthcare professionals to get a better understanding of the patient’s body for the diagnosis of multiple medical illnesses.

Global 3D Medical Imaging Equipment Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing digitization in the healthcare sector. In line with this, there is a growing preference for digital imaging equipment over analog counterparts in hospitals and other diagnostic centers, which significantly aids in quick and effective decision-making. This, along with the rising demand for enhanced precision during diagnostics procedures, is contributing to the market growth. Product innovations and extensive research and development (R&D) have led to the introduction of contrast-enhanced imaging systems with improved durability and reduced diagnosis time, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Moreover, favorable initiatives undertaken by the government of various countries to improve the existing healthcare infrastructure and growing awareness among patients regarding the benefits associated with the utilization of 3D imaging systems are also driving the market growth. Other factors, such as the increasing healthcare budgetary allocation, technological advancements, and growing geriatric population, along with the rising prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases, are expected to further create a positive outlook for the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product:

1. X-Ray

2. Ultrasound

3. MRI

4. CT Scan

5. Hybrid Imaging

On the basis of the product, the market has been divided into X-ray, ultrasound, MRI, CT scan and hybrid imaging.

Market Breakup by Solution:

1. 3D Scanning

2. 3D Rendering

3. 3D Modeling

Based on the solution, the market has been classified into 3D scanning, rendering and modeling.

Market Breakup by Application:

1. Oncology

2. Cardiology

3. Orthopedics

4. Others

On the basis of the application, the market has been categorized into oncology, cardiology, orthopedics and others.

Market Breakup by Components:

1. Hardware

2. Software

3. Service

Based on the components, the market has been segmented into hardware, software and services.

Market Breakup by Deployment:

1. On-Premise Based Platform

2. Cloud Based Platform

3. Web Based Platform

On the basis of the deployment, the market has been divided into on-premise, cloud and web-based platforms.

Market Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Region-wise, the market has been classified into Middle East and Africa; North America (the United States and Canada); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others); Europe (the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and others); and Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others).

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. Some of these players include GE Healthcare, Philips Electronics Nederland B.V., Siemens Healthineers, FUJIFILM Corporation, Analogic Corporation, ContextVision AB, Dentsply Sirona, EOS imaging, Esaote S.p.A, Fuel 3D Technologies Limited, KaVo Dental GmbH, Hologic, Inc., Intelerad Medical Systems Intelerad Medical Systems, Planmeca Group, Samsung Medison, and Shimadzu Corporation.

