3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – Autodesk Inc., Saab AB, Golden Software LLC, Trimble Inc., Intermap Technologies

3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Market – Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Market is expected to register a CAGR of 17.45% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

Top Leading Companies of 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Market are Autodesk Inc., Saab AB, Golden Software LLC, Trimble Inc., Intermap Technologies, The Foundry Visionmongers Ltd, Bentley Systems Inc., Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., Airbus Defense and Space, Cybercity 3D Inc., ESRI Inc. and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– April 2020 – Autodesk released 3Ds Max 2021 version. The latest version from the company focuses on rendering and textures by leveraging the improvements in performance. The version also added support for python 3, scriptable baking, and more focus on CAD-related workflows and interoperability with Autodesk’s CAD tools such as AutoCAD and Revit.

– December 2020 – Autodesk announced a release of Maya 2020. The new version is featured with new animation, rendering, effects, modelling, and rigging advancements to empower artists throughout the production pipeline.

Key Market Trends:

Building and Construction to Witness Significant Growth

– Due to fast-paced infrastructural development in various developing regions across the world, there seems to be a constant up-gradation when it comes to building designs and architectural requirements.

– Moreover, the architectural industry has been growing considerably, except for current temporary setback in the context of COVID pandemic, with an increasing number of new architectural firms entering the market with innovative designs and software thereby providing better services such as enhancement in urban planning which is expected to increase the demand for upgraded design technology involving 3D models, and high-end designing software.

– 3D mapping helps in geolocation and making building models of construction sites, buildings, and structures that allow architects to design, plan, and manage site logistics. For instance, Zmapping, a London-based company, provides 3D models to creates some of the most detailed and accurate context 3D city models for architects, local authorities, and master planners.

– Rapid urbanization is resulting in the increased development of infrastructure, thereby resulting in increased demand for 3D technologies. The development of smart cities in India and China is expected to boost the need for 3D mapping and modeling software.

Regional Outlook of 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

