3D Laser Scanner Market SWOT Analysis, Innovations, Emerging Trends, Key Players, Future Scope | Forecast 2028

A 3D laser scanner is a device that digitally captures the shape of physical objects using a line of laser light. 3D laser scanning is a non-contact process that is used to analyse the real-world object to collect data in terms of its shape and appearance. The collected data in turn is used to create 3D models.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the 3D laser scanner market will exhibit a CAGR of 8.04% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. Rising need and demand for 3D printers across the globe, rising adoption of handheld 3D scanners and high level of quality control and inspection standards offered by 3D laser scanners are the major factors attributable to the growth of 3D laser scanner market.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the 3D laser scanner market report are Hexagon AB, FARO, CREAFORM., Perceptron, Inc., Nikon Metrology NV, Trimble Inc., ZEISS, TOPCON CORPORATION, RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, Artec Europe., Surphaser., DeWalt Corporation, WENZEL Group, NextEngine, Inc., SGM Lightwave, LLC, Precise Visual Technologies, Technics Group., CyberOptics, IMAG'ING and McKim & Creed, Inc. among other domestic and global players.

Segmentation : Global 3D Laser Scanner Market

On the basis of range, the 3D laser scanner market has been segmented into short range, medium range and long range.

On the basis of product, the 3D laser scanner market has been segmented into tripod mounted, fixed CMM Based, portable CMM based and desktop. Fixed CMM based segment is sub-segmented into bridge CMM based, gantry CMM based and horizontal arm CMM based. Portable CMM based segment is sub-segmented into articulated arm CMM and handheld.

On the basis of type, the 3D laser scanner market has been segmented into optical scanner, laser scanner and structured light scanner.

On the basis of offering, the 3D laser scanner market has been segmented into hardware and software and after- sales services.

On the basis of application, the 3D laser scanner market has been segmented into reverse engineering, quality control and inspection and virtual simulation.

On the basis of end users, the 3D laser scanner market has been segmented into automotive, healthcare, aerospace and defence, architecture and construction, energy and power, tunnel and mining and artefact and heritage preservation department.

Country Level Analysis

The 3D Laser Scanner market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the 3D Laser Scanner market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Major Highlights of 3D Laser Scanner Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on 3D Laser Scanner market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the 3D Laser Scanner market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in 3D Laser Scanner market.

