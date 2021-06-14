3D Imaging Market will generate massive revenue by 2026 according to forecasts by Report Ocean

Global 3D Imaging Market is valued approximately at USD 12.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21.50% over the forecast period 2020-2026

3D imaging is a procedure by which a 3D image of any object is made thereby delivering an optical illusion of depth. For 3D images to be rendered, two or more motion cameras are utilized to obtain a three-dimensional object. 3D image sensors, displays and cameras are all utilized in combination with each other to deliver high-resolution images. 3D imaging technology is utilized in 3D rendering, 3D scanning, gesture recognition, 3D modeling, and other applications. This technology has a wide array of applications in defense, medical, entertainment, industrial automation, security & surveillance, construction, architecture, industrial automation, media & entertainment, and others. Rising demand for 3D-enabled devices coupled with demand for 3D imaging solutions in the end use vertical are key driving forces of the market growth. Further, 3D imaging technology in the healthcare industry has replaced expensive diagnostic procedures, minimized exploratory surgery, reduced operating time, reducing risk of complications and also facilitates less expensive surgical planning.

Owing to increasing demand for improved and sophisticated healthcare services for advanced visualization and resolution for precise test diagnosis, 3D imaging in the healthcare industry is anticipated to witness lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period. However, high maintenance costs of 3D imaging hardware impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global 3D Imaging market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing investments for Research and Development (R&D) process and widespread adoption of the 3D technology in the healthcare, electronic and agriculture sector. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as advent of new technological innovations in healthcare, entertainment, industrial automation, and consumer electronics would create lucrative growth prospects for the 3D Imaging market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

GE Healthcare

Google Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Stemmer Imaging Ltd.

Infineon Technologies

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Corporation

Zebra Imaging Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solutions

Hardware

Services

By Deployment mode:

Cloud

On-premises

By Vertical:

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive and Transportation

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Architecture and Construction

Media and Entertainment

Retail and Consumer Goods

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global 3D Imaging Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors