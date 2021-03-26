3D Ics Market 2021 Analysis by Key Players – 3M Company, MonolithIC 3D, Ziptronix, Elpida Memory

MarketInsightsReports has recently published a global 3D Ics market research study with more than 100 industry informative desks and figures spread through pages and easy-to-understand detailed TOC on “3D Ics Market”.

Over the next five years, the global 3D Ics market will register a 15.1%% CAGR in terms of revenue, and the market size will reach USD 11.13 billion by 2025, from USD 6.334 billion in 2019.

This report also narrates how the novel COVID-19 pandemic affects the 3D Ics market.

Top companies in the global 3D Ics market are

XILINX, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Tezzaron Semiconductor Corporation, STATS ChipPAC, The 3M Company, MonolithIC 3D, Ziptronix, Elpida Memory, United Microelectronics Corporation and others…

–As Moore’s Law Ends, Samsung Releases 3D IC Technology

Samsung announced the availability of its 3D IC technology at both 7nm and 5nm. How does this technology help system designers?

-IBM, 3M partnering for 3D ICs

IBM Corp. and 3M Corp. are collaborating on developing the first adhesives that can be used to package semiconductors into densely stacked silicon “towers.” IBM + 3M = 3D ICs is actually a catchy formula. “Somewhere in the middle of those initials, 3M has the technology platforms to make 3D work,” said Bernard Meyerson, vice president of research at IBM.



Types of the market are

Beam re-crystallization

Wafer bonding

Silicon epitaxial growth

Solid phase crystallization

Applications of the market are

Consumer Electronics

Information and communication technology

Transport (automotive and aerospace)

Military

Others(Biomedical applications and R&D)

Regions covered By 3D Ics Market Report 2021 to 2026 are

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Central & South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Others)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, and Other)

– A comprehensive evaluation of all opportunities and risks in the market.

– 3D Ics market ongoing developments and significant occasions.

– Detailed study of business techniques for the development of the market-driving players.

– Final study about the enhancement plot of the market for approaching years.

– Bottom-Up appreciation of market-express drivers, targets, and major littler scale markets.

– Favorable impressions inside imperative mechanical and publicize the latest examples striking the market.

