3D Holographic Display and Services Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report by 2027

The global 3D holographic display and services market size is expected to reach USD 3.45 Billion at a steady CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady growth in revenue can be attributed to rapid technological advancements in the field of 3D holograms, increasing adoption of digital twin technology in various sectors like manufacturing and automobile, also contributes to the growth of the market.

The research report analyzes the overall impact of the pandemic on the 3D Holographic Display and Services industry, along with its impact on the key segments and sub-segments of the market. Moreover, the report assesses the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the key geographical region and their effect on the overall market owing to different restrictions imposed in different regions and countries.

In August 2017, Euclideon launched the world’s first multi-user hologram table, which allows up to four users to interact with and walk around a holographic image by using only a small set of glasses. This exercise has also successfully served to expand the company’s customer base.

Major companies operating in the global 3D holographic display and services market are Realfiction Holdings AB, Fursol Corporation Ltd., CY Vision, MDH Hologram Ltd., Light Field Lab, Inc., SeeReal Technologies, Nanjing DSeeLab Digital Technology Co., BAE Systems, Voxon Photonics, and Kino-mo Limited.

Product type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Spinning LED Pseudo Holographic Display Planar and Television Type Display Heads-Up Display Volumetric Display

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Retail Trade shows & Conferences Digital Signage Medical Imaging Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Retail Media & Advertisement Exhibition Industry Automotive Medical & Healthcare Defense & Aerospace and Aviation Consumer Electronics Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Sweden Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



