3D Glasses Market by Product Type (Eye Wear), Price Point (Premium, Medium, and Economy), End Users (Consumer Electronics, Aerospace, and Industrial), Application (Media and Gadgets), and Distribution Channel (B2B and B2C): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2021-2030)

The 3D glasses have been considered as one of the niche markets. 3D glasses utilize special cyan lenses to interpret the image These glasses have played a significant role in the growth of the eye wear industry as they provide new experience to the customers in gaming and in watching of 3D contents. They are capable of displaying both 2D and 3D contents. Further, 3D glasses helped manufacturers of eye wear industries to offer multiple options in 3D glasses. Three types of 3D glasses are available in the market, which include anaglyph, polarized, and shutter glasses. One of the key factors that drives the growth of the 3D glass market includes easy customization of the products according to the need and preference of the consumer.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

3D glass market was affected badly during the COVID-19 pandemic due to delay in many projects are kept on hold in China and South Korea.

During the first two quarters, the distribution chain was also disturbed as only delivery of essentials was allowed, further affected the glass market adversely.

supply of raw materials was also affected due to lockdown, which disrupted the operations of companies.

Top Impacting Factors

One of the key drivers for the growth of the 3D glass market includes increase in use of 3D dual curved glasses in the smartphone launched by the companies such as Samsung and Apple.

Furthermore, reduction in prices of 3D TV due to surge in competition and price war has led to increase in popularity and adoption of 3D glasses by the consumers, which fuels the growth of the market.

In addition, expansion of technologies such as AR & VR drives the growth of the 3D glass market, and these technologies are expected grow at a very high rate in next 10 years.

Market Trends

Increase in category for 3D movies

Increase in trend of 3D movies drives the demand for premium and personal 3D eyewear. Furthermore, with growth of the home theatre technology, consumers are willing to spend more on 3D eyeware; thereby, fuelling the growth of the 3D glass market.

Introduction of new technology

With rise in demand for 3D glasses and with the growth of technology, manufactures are focusing on invention of glasses-free technology for 3D TVs to help provide more realistic contents to viewers. Now consumers can enjoy 3D viewing without the 3D glasses. By having this glass-free 3D tv at home, audience have option to enjoy 3D experience whenever they want.

Growing advancements in gaming industries

The gaming industry have a very significant and positive impact on 3D glass market as in gaming industry is moving from 2D to 3D games, which is expected to boost the demand for 3D glasses. Due to 3D glasses, gaming experience is also enhanced and it offered innovative 3D gadgets in affordable prices.

Key Segments Covered

Products Type

Active Shutter Polarized Anaglyph



Price Point

Premium

Medium

Economy

End User

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace

Industrial Use

Application

Smartphones

Wearable Device

Televisions

Virtual Reality Headset

Distribution Channel

E-commerce

Retail Stores

Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research