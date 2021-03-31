3D Display Market Overview, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Technological Innovations with Economic Indicators By 2027

The research and analysis conducted in 3D Display Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and 3D Display industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, 3D Display Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global 3D display market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 17.85% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing growth rate in the adoption of 3D displays from consumer electronics along with a significant rate of consumption of consumer-based electronics globally.

3D display also known as stereo display is a visualization device which helps in displaying the perception of depth to the viewer with the help of holographic, volumetric multi-view or stereoscopic display. These technologies individually provide different viewing experiences and generally do not require specialised glasses or viewing instruments to be provided to the viewer. This technology enables users to visualize the 3D experience through their naked eye.

Market Drivers:

Rapid rise in demand from entertainment and gaming industry due to enhanced viewing experience; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rise in the levels of interest for 3D displays from sports market is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Increase in the levels of adoption for digital photo frames and head-mount displays is also expected to augment growth of the market

Enhanced viewing experiences for individuals as it improves the depth of perception; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Absence in the content being developed in 3D at a large-scale is limiting the growth of the market

High costs associated with the development and commercialization of these products

Concerns regarding vision disorders among individuals due to over utilization of 3D display is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global 3D Display Market

By Product

Volumetric Display

Stereoscopic Display

Head Mounted Displays (HMD)

By Technology

Digital Light Processing (DLP)

Plasma Display Panel (PDP)

Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED)

Light-Emitting Diode (LED)

By Access Methods

Screen Based Display

Micro Display

By Application

TV

Smartphones

Monitor

Mobile Computing Devices

Projector Devices

Head Mounted Display (HMD) Devices

Others

By End-User

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Medical

Advertising

Retail

Entertainment

Military & Defense

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, The Charles Stark Draper Laboratory, Inc. announced that they had developed a new technological innovation providing display manufacturers to provide their consumers with high-quality of 3D imagery comprising of a wide field of view and flexible enough to be controlled in a thin package. This innovation was achieved with the help of designing a light field projector module (LFPM) consisting of a surface acoustic wave (SAW) optical modulators on a PCB, illuminated with fiber-optic arrays

In June 2016, 3DIcon Corporation announced that they had agreed to merge with Coretec Industries, LLC. This merger will result in greater technological integration and also provide greater opportunities for revenue generations. Coretec’s focus is to develop technologies that help in reduction of costs while also improving the efficiency and generating greater technological applications

Competitive Analysis

Global 3D display market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of 3D display market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global 3D display market are AU Optronics Corp.; The Coretec Group Inc.; LG Electronics; Panasonic Corporation; SAMSUNG; SHARP CORPORATION; Sony Corporation; TOSHIBA CORPORATION; Innolux Corporation; UNIVERSAL DISPLAY; ViewSonic Corporation; Planar Systems; Zecotek Photonics Inc.; SeeReal Technologies; Glimm Display; 3D Global GmbH and Koninklijke Philips N.V. among others.

Major Highlights of 3D Display market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on 3D Display market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the 3D Display market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in 3D Display market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

