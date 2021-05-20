3D Cell Culture to Make Huge Impact in near Future Basic Influencing Factors Driving the Industry 2018 – 2026

Nowadays, there are different kinds of cell cultures that can be found depending on the applications and its properties. Amongst all the cell cultures found, the 3D cell culture presently, is most used for its convenient and new features as compared to its alternative cell culture methods. The 3D cell culture is mainly used to study the effect of drug dosages and disease models by cell culture model of different disease states. 3D cell culture has direct applications in regenerative medicine and tissue engineering.

Application Areas of 3D Cell Culture

According to a Research Dive report, there are a several interesting applications presented by a 3D cell culture. Tissue engineering amongst all other applications specializes in restoring damaged tissues by injecting new one that are generated by the 3D cell culture. The culture methods try in reducing maximum gap between in vivo and in vitro drug testing models. Thus, there are a numerous cancer treatment available. Applications in micro-engineering such as microfluidic and organs-on-chips have greatly contributed in improving the drug testing process. These applications provide an accurate control over microenvironment of 3D cell culture and also allows in studying the organs physiology more precisely than ever before.

In the tissue engineering area, 3D cell culture has recently been a major breakthrough for individual patient use. In fact, tissue reconstruction and regeneration has greatly improved from 3D cell culture that provides alternative methods to tackle tissue repairing. Moreover, instead of using biomaterials, the human tissues can be generated in a 3D culture for working with micro-structured fiber scaffolds. Unfortunately, tissue engineering can be quite expensive and the regulations for this application are still undefined in some countries.

For more than three decades, the studies for drug discovery have generally been carried out using animal models. Initially, this practice was a routine task that was manageable in the pharmaceutical industry. But as time passed, the drug screening became more expensive and the time required to conduct these tests also increased. Ethical controversies also aroused along with this phenomenon, such as concerns regarding animal drug testing. 3D culture has since that time solved those issues at a certain extent by providing drug responses fairly similar to what happens in vivo, unlike animal or 2D cell culture. According to some studies, the cells grown in 3D culture can be more resistant to drugs treatments and shows promising results compared to other culture methods. Thus, 3D cell culture can also be described as a time saving and cost-effective technique for drug screening.

Future of 3D Cell Culture Industry

Global market for 3D cell culture is anticipated to witness a momentous growth during the period of forecast from 2019 to 2026. Several applications of 3D cell culture in the areas of drug discovery, cancer research, stem research, and regenerative medicines is boosting the market growth.

The lack of experienced professionals and substitutes of 3D cell culture such as 2D cell culture are some of the factors responsible to hamper the growth of global 3D cell culture market. On the other hand, the increasing support and financial assistance for cancer research by government and non-government organizations is resulting in massive growth of the 3D cell culture market.

The growing awareness of oncological diseases such as skin cancer, lung cancer and others, across the globe is one of the significant factors to boost the growth of 3D cell culture market. 3d cell culture is the vital part of oncology as it is involved in the clinical trials; also, it helps to understand the physiology of the cells. Moreover, 3D Cell culture is used in drug development as it provides information about various cellular pathways.

Increasing awareness of oncological disease across the globe is giving significant raise to the growth of the global market in the upcoming years. As per the new Research Dive report statistics, the global 3D cell culture market is expected to rise at 29.4% CAGR, and will reach up to $12,638.8 million by the end of 2026. The report highlights the key players operating in the global market. Some of them are TissUse GmbH, Corning Incorporated, 3D Biotek, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hµrel Corporation, SynVivo, QGel SA, Lonza, Greiner Bio-One International, and Advanced BioMatrix. These players are adopting several strategies such as mergers & acquisitions and product development to expand their business in the global market.

