3D Cell Culture Market To Reach $3.72 billion By 2027 – Major Statistics and Growth Dynamics described in a new market report

As per the report, the global 3D cell culture industry was pegged at $1.23 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $3.72 by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Shift in preference toward 3D cell cultures for cancer research, growth in investments for R&D activities and 2D techniques, and rise in demand for organ transplant drive the growth of the global 3D cell culture market. However, high implementation costs and irregularity in 3D cell culture outcomes hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rapid technological advancements are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

COVID-19 scenario:

The prolonged lockdown across various countries has led to an inconsistent and interrupted supply chain and lack of human resources.

However, the demand for 3D cell culture has increased to develop new therapies against novel coronavirus.

Research associated with stem cell therapies and regenerative medicine showed promising results against the COVID-19 disease.

The scaffold-based platforms segment dominated the market

By product, the scaffold-based platforms segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-third of the global 3D cell culture market. This is owing to availability of a variety of materials and structural choices and advantages such as ease of imaging and simple assay protocol. However, the microchips segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period, as they are easy to fabricate and less expensive.

The contract research laboratories segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2027

By end user, the contract research laboratories segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period, due to surge in adoption by prominent companies in the market. However, the academic institutes segment held the lion’s share in 2019, contributing to more than one-third of the global 3D cell culture market, as numerous institutes and universities across the world are exploring the possible outcomes of using 3D cell cultures in their research projects.

North America held the largest share

By region, the market across North America accounted for around two-fifths of the total revenue, owing to the advancements in various healthcare applications such as cancer and tissue engineering in the region. However, the global 3D cell culture market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 18.1% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to rise in demand for drug discovery, increase in focus on the biotechnology industry, low operating costs of laboratories, and rise in government investments for health care.

Key market players

3D Biotek, LLC

Avantor, Inc.

Advanced Biomatrix, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

InSphero AG

Corning Incorporated

Merck & Co., Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Synthecon, Incorporated

