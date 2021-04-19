3D Bioprinting Market Trends By Types And Application, Forecast Analysis | 3Dynamic Systems Ltd; Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.; ORGANOVO HOLDINGS, INC.; CELLINK; Voxeljet; EnvisionTEC; GeSiM; Stratasys Ltd.; Nano3D Biosciences
An excellent 3D Bioprinting Market report explains market segmentation in the most detailed pattern as well as conducts a thorough analysis of patents and major market players to present a competitive landscape. To serve the clients with the best market report in the industry, an expert team of skilled analysts, dynamic forecasters, and knowledgeable researchers work carefully while preparing this report. Getting well-versed with the most relevant product and market information helps businesses accomplish sustainable growth in the market.
3D bioprinting is a specialized application of 3D printing which deals with the development or printing of bio-based materials such as tissues, organs, cells and extracellular matrix which are applied in various clinical and research applications. Although, these modified medical products can only imitate the natural tissues/organs they cannot be utilized as replacement for the original organs.
Key Market Competitors: Global 3D Bioprinting Market
Few of the major competitors currently working in the 3D bioprinting market are 3Dynamic Systems Ltd; Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.; ORGANOVO HOLDINGS, INC.; CELLINK; Voxeljet; EnvisionTEC; GeSiM; Stratasys Ltd.; Nano3D Biosciences, Inc.; Poietis; regenHU; Biogelx; Aspect Biosystems Ltd.; 3D Systems, Inc.; Materialise and Solidscape Inc.
Segmentation: Global 3D Bioprinting Market
By Technology
- Magnetic 3D Bioprinting
- Laser-Assisted Bioprinting
- Inkjet 3D Bioprinting
- Microextrusion Bioprinting
- Syring-Based
- Others
By Material
- Hydrogels
- Living Cells
- Extracellular Matrices
- Others
- Alginate
- Fibrinogen
- Gelatin
- Others
By Application
- Clinical
- Skin
- Blood Vessels
- Bone & Cartilage
- Dental
- Prosthetics & Implants
- Medical Pills
- Research
- Drug Research
- 3D Cell Culture
- Regenerative Medicine
- Biosensors
- Bioinks
- Consumer/Personal Product Testing
- Food & Animal Product
Key Developments in the Market:
- In April 2019, Biogelx announced the launch of range of synthetic bioinks for use in 3D bioprinting. The product termed as “Biogelx-INKS” will be developed based on the company’s self-assembling peptide hydrogel technology. This product launch will help in creating new revenue opportunities for the company and provide products that support various healthcare applications in research and product developments.
- In November 2018, CELLINK announced the acquisition of Dispendix GmbH which will enable the implementation of Dispendix’s technology in CELLINK’s bioprinting applications. It will increase the dispensing rate of bioinks in 3D printers and provide efficient printing capabilities.
Competitive Analysis: Global 3D Bioprinting Market
Global 3D bioprinting market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of 3D bioprinting market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Primary Respondents
Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.
Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.
