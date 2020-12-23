3D Bioprinting Market Projected to Reach USD 3,532.15 Million by 2026

According to the research study, the global 3D bioprinting market in 2019 was approximately USD 971.05 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.3% and is anticipated to reach around USD 3,532.15 Million by 2026.

Bioprinting is a manufacturing process in which biomaterials, such as growth factors and cells, are combined to create tissue-structures that mimic natural tissues. Bioink for producing assemblies in a layering process is used in 3D bioprinting. The 3D bioprinting technology has significant applications in the biotechnology and medicine sectors. Major factors driving the growth of the global 3D bioprinting market include increasing inventions in the field of 3D bioprinting, along with growth in the adoption of 3D printing in the sector of cosmetic surgical procedures.

Top Market Players

Some of the essential players operating in the 3D bioprinting market, but not restricted to include Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., Aspect Biosystems Ltd., EnvisionTEC GmbH, Nano3D Biosciences, Organovo Holdings Inc., 3Dynamic Systems Ltd, and BioBots. Major companies in the global 3D bioprinting market are trying to focus on the inorganic business strategies including launches of innovative products along with strategic partnerships.

Global 3D Bioprinting Market: By Component Segmentation Analysis (Customizable)

Bioinks Synthetic Bioinks Natural Bioinks Hybrid Bioinks

3D Bioprinters Laser-assisted Bioprinting Magnetic 3d Bioprinting Microextrusion Bioprinter Inkjet 3d Bioprinting Other Bioprinters



Global 3D Bioprinting Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis (Customizable)

Research Applications 3D Cell Culture Regenerative Medicine Drug Research

Clinical Applications Cartilage & Bone Blood Vessels Skin Others



Global 3D Bioprinting Market: By End User Segmentation Analysis (Customizable)

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals

Academic Institutes & Research Organizations

The 3D bioprinting market is segmented based on the end-user, component, and application. On the basis of components, the target market can be segmented as bioinks and 3D bioprinters. Based on bioinks the global market is further categorized into hybrid bioinks, synthetic bio inks, and natural bio-inks. Further, the 3D bioprinters segment is bifurcated as laser-assisted bioprinting, magnetic 3d bioprinting, microextrusion bioprinter, inkjet 3d bioprinting, and other bioprinters. The global 3D bioprinting market is segmented into clinical and research applications on the basis of the application segment. The clinical applications are further segregated as skin, cartilage & bone, blood vessels, and others.

The 3D bioprinting market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the 3D bioprinting industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different components, applications, end-user, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026

