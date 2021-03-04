3D audio Market Size 2021 Global Industry Key Strategies, Size, Growth, Share, Application, Technology, Historical Analysis, Segmentation, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2027

3D audio Market is valued at USD 3.8 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 11.58 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 16.9% over the forecast period.

3D audio Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2021-2027- The Factors such as continuous advancements in audio technology, rising adoption of audio hardware devices, increasing adoption of 3D audio in various applications and many others are contributing in the growth of the 3D Audio Market.

Scope of 3D audio Market Report:

The sound effects that are operated by the sound produced by surround-sound speakers, headphones, stereo speakers and speaker-arrays are nothing but the 3D Audio. 3D audio frequently involves the effective placement of sound sources anywhere in immediate three-Dimensional space of the listener. It is nothing but the field convolution of sound waves using head-related transfer functions. It is the occurrence of transforming waves by using Head-Related transfer function or HRTF filters and the cross talk cancellation technique for the mimicry of natural sounds, which originates from a point in 3-D space. In 1881, the French Engineer called Clement Ader invented the Theatrophone which is a telephonic system of transmission. It involves setting up pairs of microphones spaced on front of a stage and these transmitted sound via telephone receivers to listeners at the other end.

The 3D audio market is segmented into product type and industry. On the basis of product type the market is segmented into software, hardware and services. On the basis of industry the market is segmented into personal and commercial.

The regions covered in this 3D audio Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Hall Effect Sensor is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

3D audio Companies:

Globally Manufacturers such as,

OSSIC

3D Sound Labs

Comhear Inc.

Dolby Labs

Auro Technologies Inc

DTS

Dysonics

Hooke Audio

Waves Audio Ltd.

Sennheiser electronic GmbH and Co.

Inc(Xperi Corporation)

ISONO Sound

VisiSonics Corporation(Realspace 3D)

Others

Increasing demand from the gaming industry is driving the 3D Audio Market Worldwide.

According to the video gaming Industry, there are about 2,711 video game companies across the USA and about 65,678 workers, directly employed at a game software publisher with annual earnings of $97,000. This 3D audio is used in numerous applications in gaming industry and nowadays the 3D audio systems are integrated into a wide range of games and other interactive applications and this integration supports to the creation of realistic atmosphere over which the user can detect and measure the distance from where the sound is arriving. So this increases the demand for 3D audio system and hence this is the major factor for driving the market growth.

According to economic census data, investment in movies has also experienced nearly-uninterrupted growth, rising from less than $3 billion in the 1960s to over $12 billion in the 1990s and nearly $24 billion in 2010. Hence, increasing demand from movie and entertainment industry is fueling the market growth. Moreover the factors such as, beginning of cloud computing solutions in the media and entertainment field and, increasing adoption of HRTF technology and the rapid advancement in virtual reality (VR) and Augmented reality (AR)., applications across museums and exhibitions are boosting the market growth.

Asia Pacific is dominating the 3D Audio Market.

Geographically, the Asia Pacific region is dominating the 3D Audio Market and maintains its dominance for the forecast period. According to UIS International Survey of Feature Film Statistics, box office in China grew average by 43% per year between 2005 and 2011 while the cinema market box office of USA grew on average by just 2.2 % annually. Hence, the region has rising digitization in cinemas s contributing the market growth in this region. And also increasing adoption of portable 3D media devices such as speakers and headphones across various countries in Asia pacific region is fueling the market growth. Also the region has increasing investment by domestic players and venture industrialists in the media and entertainments industry is driving the market growth in Asia Pacific.

Moreover, the North America is at second position in dominance due to the region has strong presence of manufacturers and rising adoption of communication technologies such as Bluetooth, NFC , Wi-Fi and ongoing IoT (Internet of Things) technologies are helping to connect and control the device from a far distance.

Global 3D audio Market Segmentation –

By Product Type: Software, Hardware, Services

By Industry: Personal, Commercial

Regional & Country Analysis:

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

