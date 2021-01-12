3D Animation Market 2020-2027 COVID-19 Impact Analysis | DISNEY / PIXAR, TOEI ANIMATION, Disney., DREAMWORKS ANIMATION, Framestore, turner

The research and analysis conducted in 3D Animation Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and 3D Animation industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, 3D Animation Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global 3D animation market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 12.48% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increasing implementation of visual effects technology in movies and growing request for 3D mobile applications and games.

Market Definition: Global 3D Animation Market

3D Animation is the method of creating 3D shifting pictures in digital environment. Cautious tampering of 3D models or objects is performed within 3D software to distribute scenes of images giving them the illusion of movement or animation. However, this is entirely focused on the method used to manipulate items. The 3D generation process is sequentially classified into three primary parts, which are design and graphics and representation.

Market Drivers:

Increasing implementation of visual effects technology in movies

Growing request for 3D mobile applications and games

Surge in the use of 3D mapping technology in navigation and geospatial analysis

Growing affordability in the virtual reality, artificial intelligence and augmented reality

Market Restraints:

Heavy investment in developing 3D animation is restraint the growth of the market

Danger of privacy is hampering the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global 3D Animation Market

By Software

SDK

Plug-in Software

Platforms

Others

By Hardware

Motion Capturing Systems

Workstation

Video Cards and GPU

Others

By Technology

3D Modeling

Motion Graphics

3D Rendering

Visual Effects

Others

By Service

Consulting

Support and Maintenance

Integration and Deployment

Education and Training

By Deployment

On-Premises

On-Demand

By Vertical

Media and Entertainment

Construction and Architecture

Education and Academia

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others

By End-User

Media and Entertainment

Education

Healthcare

Architecture

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, The Indian-based Toonz Media Group has purchased Telegael full-service production house, broadening the Group’s global entertainment footprint and bringing significant pre-and post-production equipment to its animated hub, as well as a big live-action laboratory to its hospitality company, allowing it to grow into a significant 360 amusement company. With this recent takeover, Toonz Media Group will improve In-house development and IP creation of Telegael’s design and pre-production businessdepartment, resulting in a substantial rise in European manufacturing with worldwide attraction and more releases attached to Toonz’s slate, which is spread worldwide by Imira.

In January 2018, Accenture acquired Mackevision, the world’s largest producer of 3D-enabled and immersive consumer material. The purchase will bring state-of-the-art visualization skills to the virtual solutions portfolio of Accenture Interactive–enhancing its capacity to produce convincing, next-generation client experience and manufacturing, extended-reality apps. The takeover of Mackevision will assist Accenture considerably to boost its capacity to design, develop and run XR alternatives on a scale for its customers and assist guide the development of the XR industry.

Competitive Analysis

Global 3D animation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of 3D animation market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.,

Major Market Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global 3D animation market are DISNEY / PIXAR, TOEI ANIMATION Co., Ltd., Disney., DREAMWORKS ANIMATION, Framestore, turner., Blue Sky Studios, Inc., Weta Digital Ltd., Viacom International Inc., Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., Sunrise Productions., DNEG, Method Studios, Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc, NIPPON ANIMATION CO., LTD., NVIDIA Corporation, NewTek, Inc, NEMETSCHEK SE, Autodesk Inc., Adobe., Corel Corporation., Pixologic, Inc.

The 3D Animation market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to 3D Animation market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of 3D Animation market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new 3D Animation market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for 3D Animation. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2021

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Global 3D Animation market by product

Comparison by product

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Global 3D Animation market by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Global 3D Animation market by offline distribution channel

Global 3D Animation market by online distribution channel

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Global 3D Animation market by end-user

Comparison by end-user

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Global licensed 3D Animation market by geography

Regional comparison

Licensed 3D Animation market in Americas

Licensed 3D Animation market in EMEA

Licensed 3D Animation market in APAC

Market opportunity

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

