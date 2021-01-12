3D Animation Market 2020-2027 COVID-19 Impact Analysis | DISNEY / PIXAR, TOEI ANIMATION, Disney., DREAMWORKS ANIMATION, Framestore, turner
The Latest Research Report of 3D animation Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2027 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – Data Bridge Market Research
The research and analysis conducted in 3D Animation Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and 3D Animation industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, 3D Animation Market report is provided that covers many work areas.
Market expectations for likely development openings have been mentioned clearly in this world class 3D Animation Market research report. Competition analysis has been taken into account while preparing this report. A market analysis has turned into a vital piece of every business to settle on smart choices in the organizations which have been viably carried by experienced analysts. This market report provides best solutions for strategy development and implementation depending on client’s needs to extract tangible results. Businesses can bring about an absolute knowhow of general market conditions and tendencies with the information and data covered in this 3D Animation Market report.
Global 3D animation market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 12.48% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increasing implementation of visual effects technology in movies and growing request for 3D mobile applications and games.
Market Definition: Global 3D Animation Market
3D Animation is the method of creating 3D shifting pictures in digital environment. Cautious tampering of 3D models or objects is performed within 3D software to distribute scenes of images giving them the illusion of movement or animation. However, this is entirely focused on the method used to manipulate items. The 3D generation process is sequentially classified into three primary parts, which are design and graphics and representation.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing implementation of visual effects technology in movies
- Growing request for 3D mobile applications and games
- Surge in the use of 3D mapping technology in navigation and geospatial analysis
- Growing affordability in the virtual reality, artificial intelligence and augmented reality
Market Restraints:
- Heavy investment in developing 3D animation is restraint the growth of the market
- Danger of privacy is hampering the growth of the market
Segmentation: Global 3D Animation Market
By Software
- SDK
- Plug-in Software
- Platforms
- Others
By Hardware
- Motion Capturing Systems
- Workstation
- Video Cards and GPU
- Others
By Technology
- 3D Modeling
- Motion Graphics
- 3D Rendering
- Visual Effects
- Others
By Service
- Consulting
- Support and Maintenance
- Integration and Deployment
- Education and Training
By Deployment
- On-Premises
- On-Demand
By Vertical
- Media and Entertainment
- Construction and Architecture
- Education and Academia
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Others
By End-User
- Media and Entertainment
- Education
- Healthcare
- Architecture
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In May 2019, The Indian-based Toonz Media Group has purchased Telegael full-service production house, broadening the Group’s global entertainment footprint and bringing significant pre-and post-production equipment to its animated hub, as well as a big live-action laboratory to its hospitality company, allowing it to grow into a significant 360 amusement company. With this recent takeover, Toonz Media Group will improve In-house development and IP creation of Telegael’s design and pre-production businessdepartment, resulting in a substantial rise in European manufacturing with worldwide attraction and more releases attached to Toonz’s slate, which is spread worldwide by Imira.
- In January 2018, Accenture acquired Mackevision, the world’s largest producer of 3D-enabled and immersive consumer material. The purchase will bring state-of-the-art visualization skills to the virtual solutions portfolio of Accenture Interactive–enhancing its capacity to produce convincing, next-generation client experience and manufacturing, extended-reality apps. The takeover of Mackevision will assist Accenture considerably to boost its capacity to design, develop and run XR alternatives on a scale for its customers and assist guide the development of the XR industry.
Competitive Analysis
Global 3D animation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of 3D animation market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.,
Major Market Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global 3D animation market are DISNEY / PIXAR, TOEI ANIMATION Co., Ltd., Disney., DREAMWORKS ANIMATION, Framestore, turner., Blue Sky Studios, Inc., Weta Digital Ltd., Viacom International Inc., Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., Sunrise Productions., DNEG, Method Studios, Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc, NIPPON ANIMATION CO., LTD., NVIDIA Corporation, NewTek, Inc, NEMETSCHEK SE, Autodesk Inc., Adobe., Corel Corporation., Pixologic, Inc.
The 3D Animation market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to 3D Animation market.
Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of 3D Animation market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.
Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new 3D Animation market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for 3D Animation. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.
(**NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.)
