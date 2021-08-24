38 tattoos inspired by pop culture (part 2)

Photo of mccadmin mccadminAugust 24, 2021
In the first part we introduced you to the work of Eden Kozokaro, a tattoo artist specializing in pop culture. Today we invite you to discover the new works of this Israeli tattoo artist.

Pop culture engraved on your skin

Visible on Instagram under the pseudonym kozo_tattoo, Eden Kozokaro is an artist living in New York. He works for Ban Bang NYC, which has tattooed some of the greatest celebrities. Among Kozokaro’s works we find elements from series, films, characters from pop culture, sometimes mixed with some of the greatest paintings.

If you’re not a fan of tattoos, you know that some tattoo artists specialize in hiding birthmarks or even burns, which is an equally great job.

# 1

# 2

# 3

# 4

# 5

# 6

# 7

# 8th

# 9

# 10

# 11

# 12

# 13

# 14

# fifteen

# 16

# 17

# 18

# 19

# 20

# 21

# 22

# 23

# 24

# 25

# 26

# 27

# 28

# 29

# 30

# 31

# 32

# 33

# 34

# 35

# 36

# 37

# 38

If you enjoyed this article, you are sure to spot these 66 pop culture inspired tattoos by artist Luke Cormier.

