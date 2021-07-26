37 modern animals compared to their prehistoric ancestors
Technology enables us to do many things today, including better representing the past. This article invites you to discover 37 animals compared to their prehistoric ancestors. If you are interested in prehistory, you will surely love to learn more about these two great discoveries that shake everything we thought we knew about Neanderthals.
Roman Uchytel uses Photoshop to recreate extinct prehistoric animal species from what is known about these species. He also compares the size of extinct species to that of their modern descendants by juxtaposing them. And some animals were much larger than you might think if you look at their modern counterparts.
Northern hair-nosed wombat / Diprotodon
Two-toed sloth / Megatherium
Sumatran orangutan / Gigantopithecus
Great white shark / megalodon
Leo / American lion
Rhinoceros / woolly rhinoceros
Giant armadillo / Glyptodon
Eurasian giant cheetah / cheetah
Asian elephant / mammoth
Bison / bison latifrons
Capybara / Josephoartigasia monesi
Leopard / Smilodon population
Siberian tiger / Ngandong tiger
African savanna elephant / Asian elephant
Giraffe / Sivatherium
Spectacled Bear / Arctotherium
Komodo dragon / Megalania
Przewalski horse / giant horse
Strauss / Vorombe
Indri / Archaeoindris
Elk / Cervalces latifrons
Dugong / Steller’s Rhytin
Trample / Titanotylopus
Red giant kangaroo / Procoptodon
Cariamidae / Kelenken
Wolf / Epikyon
White rhinoceros / baluchitherium
Kodiak bear / cave bear
European boar / Daeodon
black caiman / purussaurus
Jaguar / Pleistocene Jaguar
Andean condor / Argentavis
Hippopotamus / Hippopotamus Gorgops
Brown hare / Nuralagus
Spotted hyena / cave hyena
Whale / Livyatan
Gelada / Theropithecus oswaldi
