365 Days: This Day Netflix Trailer is Out Now – What’s New In This Erotic Thriller?

Netflix has finally shown the trailer for its sexy show 365 Days: This Day. For almost two years, fans didn’t know what happened to Laura Biel (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) in the first movie, 365 Days.

But now Netflix has released a 1:57-minute-long clip from the sequel that confirms that Biel will still be in the movie with Sicilian mob boss Massimo Torricelli (Michele Morrone).

Mixed reviews were given to 365 Days (2020) by critics. They said that the movie made sexual assault and kidnapping look like fun things to do.

There had been about 95,000 people who signed a petition to get the movie taken off Netflix, according to sources,

But, the controversy over the movie only made people more excited about the sequel.

The trailer also suggests that this season will be even more steamy than the last one.

A complicated love triangle is going to happen

The trailer for the movie shows a very interesting change in roles. Biel now has the upper hand over Torricelli.

Her promise: She tells him that she’ll do what she wants to him. Then, we see the two getting married.

Torricelli still has a tendency to be overprotective, but he also has to take care of his family, so he leaves.

Nacho (Simone Susinna) comes in, and things start to get interesting.

Biel’s change is interesting

It is shown that Nacho is a person who works for Torricelli. When she asks him to, he takes her to the beach.

The most important thing to remember from the trailer is how Biel goes from being a submissive woman to being strong and independent.

As she admits, she wants to get away from living under the watchful eye of Torricelli and gets help from Olga, who is also a friend of hers (Magdalena Lamparska).

Know more about the movie

Their new start is thrown off by Massimo’s family ties, as well as an unknown man who wants to win Laura’s heart and trust at any cost. Barbara Biaows and Tomasz Mandes will direct this new movie.

Not only that but the Polish thriller series is based on Blanka Lipiska’s novels. On April 27, Netflix in Poland and the United States will show the second part of the movie.

