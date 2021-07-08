360-Degree Electrical Switch Market Trends and Opportunities 2021–2030

360-degree electrical switch is an energy-saving electrical switch device with a high-sensitivity detector. It brings together automatism, comfort, protection, energy conservation, and physical functions. It operates by detecting infrared radiation from human movement. Lamps, conventional lamps (bulbs), transformers, outdated fluorescent lamps, spotlights, electronic fluorescent ring lamps, small electrical gadgets, and other gadgets can all be used with it. The sensor detects the spectral change of the human body infrared beam and the switch automatically connects the load until the person has left the sensor zone. It will not turn on the lights in the daytime or in a light environment due to photosensitive control, but it can be modified in any lighting condition sensing lights.

The 360-degree electrical switch market share is segmented into type, sales channel, application, industry vertical, and region. Based on type, the market is classified into limit, proximity, photoelectric, and others.

Based on sales channel, it is bifurcated into direct sales, sales through intermediaries, and online and dual distribution. Based on application, the market is categorized into motion detector, automatic light control, and others. Based on industry vertical, the market is classified into industrial, commercial, residential, and others, Based on region, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Key players operating in the 360-degree electrical switch industry are Schneider Electric, Panasonic Corporation, Legrand, Salzer, Simon Electric Pvt. Ltd., ABB, Havells India Ltd, Orpat, Honeywell HBT, Wipro Enterprises Pvt. Limited. These players adopt collaboration, partnership, and agreement as their key developmental strategies to increase revenue of the 360-degree electrical switch market and develop new products for enhancing their product portfolio.

Top Impacting Factors

Attributed to energy saving & easy in installation, there is high demand for 360-degree electrical switch in the residential sector, as customers are replacing old switches with these types of electrical switches. One of the primary factors driving the market for electric control switches is the rise in smart city projects around the world. A major trend in the market is national governments assisting the spread of smart city projects.

360-Degree Electrical Switch Market Trends

The 360-degree electrical switch market has grown dramatically across the world due to easy availability of modular switches combined with a strong supply chain. In 2021, the top four revenue share positions in the 360-degree electrical switches market were held by Legrand, Siemens, Simon, and ABB. Siemens led with a revenue share of 308.73%, followed by Legrand with a revenue share of 166.9%.

New product launches to boost the market

In 2020, the top five manufacturers controlled the 360-degree electrical switch market. According to Moneycontrol.com, Siemens, Havells India, ABB, V-Guard, and CG Power are among the top five manufacturers. Legrand India contributes to society by providing electrical equipment for healthcare facilities in India such as protection devices, electrical switches, and UPS.

Surge in usage in commercial and industrial applications

In common areas, businesses utilize 360-degree motion detecting electrical switches so that no one has to remember to turn off the lights. When employees gather in a conference room, for example, the individual who leaves last does not have to be responsible to turn off all the lights.

When it comes to energy conservation and resource management, private, public, and government businesses are all active participants. In this regard, governments in all major regions (North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific) have enacted several laws, regulations, and initiatives related to energy efficiency and conservation. Most of the time, sensor electrical switches are regarded one of the primary energy-saving devices in such energy-saving projects. For instance, the European Commission has encouraged the installation of energy-efficient lighting systems, such as installing occupancy sensors, day lighting sensors, or other controls in buildings, in the European Green Light Programme (2012).

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in a temporary halt in manufacturing, rising prices, and financial losses in the 360-degree electrical switch market. Attributed to production halt, several electrical switch manufacturers in the U.S., Europe, and others have been compelled to temporarily suspend the production of finished items, resulting in a demand-supply gap in electronic items.

In March 2020, Havells India temporarily paused its call center activities and limited its operations. This has hampered its field services. The production of electronics parts has been halted due to logistical delay and lack of manpower availability around the world.

