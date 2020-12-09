360 Degree Camera Market Overview, Industry Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2020-2025

A 360-degree camera is a device that captures a panoramic image or a 360-degree field of view in the horizontal plane. It is used to track the movement of people, detect activities in a large area and improve area management.

Global 360-Degree Camera Market Trends:

A rise in the number of crime rates has led to an increased demand for 360-degree cameras as they are used for safety and security measures in defense, military, public as well as the corporate sectors. Apart from this, they are used in robotics to solve simultaneous localization and mapping as well as for visual odometry due to their better optical flow, feature matching and selection in robotics.

Furthermore, 360-degree cameras are installed in augmented and virtual reality (AR / VR) gaming and in vehicles to enable smart view. Along with this, as consumers are becoming more inclined toward photography, they prefer to purchase 360-degree cameras, which can produce high-resolution images, even in low-light conditions. Moreover, due to advancements in technology, the leading companies are introducing cameras with intuitive features and innovative designs to attract a broader consumer base.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/360-degree-camera-market/requestsample

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global 360 Degree Camera Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Connectivity Type

Wired

Wireless

Market Breakup by Resolution

HD

UHD

Market Breakup by Camera Type

Single

Professional

Market Breakup by Vertical

Media & Entertainment

Consumer

Military & Defense

ravel & Tourism

Automotive

Commercial

Healthcare

Others

Market Breakup by Application

Traffic-Monitoring

Grid Layout

Aerial Scenery

Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

Online Stores

Single-Brand Stores

Multi-Brand Stores

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Some of the major players operating in the industry worldwide 360fly, Bubl Technology Inc., Gopro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO), Insta360, Kodak (NYSE: KODK), LG Electronics, Nikon, Nokia Corporation, Panono, Ricoh Company Ltd., Rylo, Samsung Electronics, Sony, Xiaomi Ltd. etc.

To know more about global 360-degree camera industry market, visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/360-degree-camera-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

Company Name: IMARC Group

Contact Person: Elena Anderson

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: + 1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: + 44-702-409-7331 | Asia: + 91-120-433-0800

Address: 30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group