360 Degree Camera Market Outlook to 2027: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations | RCMR

ReportCrux Market Research has published a new report titled “360 Degree Camera Market by Connectivity (Wired, and Wireless); by Resolution (HD, and UHD); by Camera Type (Single, and Professional); by Vertical (Healthcare, Consumer, Media & Entertainment, Military & Defense, Travel & Tourism, Automotive, Commercial, and Others); and by Region: Global Industry Trends, Dynamics, Competitive Insights and Forecast Analysis, 2020 – 2027″.

The 360 Degree Camera Market is estimated to grow from USD 434.9 Million in 2019 to reach USD 3,046.5 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 27.6% from 2020-2027.

The growing demand for 360 degree photos and videos in public place surveillance and security applications is also driving the market development. In recent years, the rising affordability of these cameras among consumers has helped the market to make steady strides.

Market Overview

The market report covers a basic overview of the market from the industry perspective. This will help the reader to get a gist about different industry dimensions from a manufacturer’s view. The report divides the market into different sections and is comprised of market revenue (value) by segments.

The report provides market data from 2016 till 2027, wherein, 2016 to 2018 will be historic years, 2019 would be the base year and 2020 to 2027 will be forecast years. The report provides different statistics and figures and charts that will help analyze trends and global 360 degree camera market share along with its growth rate in different regions and countries.

Key players across the globe are profiled in the report along with its company landscaping. Product portfolio for each company, recent developments and company strategies are covered along with the company financials.

Segmentation Analysis

By Connectivity

Based on the connectivity, the global market for 360 degree camera is segmented into wired, and wireless. From this, the wireless segment is likely to grow at high CAGR in the forecast period. The 360-degree cameras remove the need to mount several conventional cameras in order to achieve broad coverage, which in turn helps to minimize the time and expense of installation and improve situational awareness.

The use of these cameras is also growing in various applications such as entertainment, sports, events, and festivals providing the 360 degree camera market with opportunities to expand.

By Camera Type

On the basis of camera type, the market is categorized into single, and professional. The segment for professional cameras held major share of almost 68% in 2019. Manufacturers are unveiling products that are compatible with different mobile devices, also enabling easy sharing on social media platforms, thus boosting demand.

Additionally, the integration of expandable memory and high-quality image sensors in 360 degree cameras adds to these cameras’ appeal. The growing demand for 360 surround videos and photos in public place surveillance and security applications is also driving market development. In recent years , the growing affordability of these cameras among consumers around the world has enabled the industry to make steady strides.

By Resolution

On the basis of resolution, the market is categorized into HD, and UHD. The HD segment held almost 56% share of the market in 2019. Across the forecast horizon, the segment is expected to maintain its position on the global market. However, UHD segment over the forecast period are estimated to exhibit lucrative CAGR.

Bandwidth consumed by 360-degree videos is 4 to 5 times larger as compared to the standard 2D videos. Being omnidirectional, cameras with 360 degrees tend to capture images from all directions. In addition, the images or videos need to have higher resolution, such as 4K or more than 4K, to provide a nice, immersive experience for users.

By Market Vertical

Based on vertical, the market is categorized into healthcare, consumer, media & entertainment, military & defense, travel & tourism, automotive, commercial, and others. The market for 360 degree cameras is expected to reap big, lucrative gains from the increasing adoption of these cameras by several prominent automakers in autonomous vehicles.

The growing use of these cameras in vehicles to permit smart views also boosts the market. A key factor catalyzing the growth is the emergence of devices with intuitive functionality and creative architecture and mounts.

360-Degree Camera Companies

Here are the best 360-Degree Camera companies’ analysis

60fly (U.S.)

Samsung Electronics (South Korea)

Insta360 (China)

Sony (Japan)

LG Electronics (South Korea)

Nikon (Japan)

Facebook (U.S.)

Kodak (U.S.)

Rylo (U.S.)

Freedom360 (U.S.)

Ricoh (Japan)

Xiaomi (China)

Immervision (Canada)

GoPro (U.S.)

Digital Domain Productions (U.S.)

Bubl (Canada)

YI Technology (U.S.)

AITBOT (China)

Jaunt (U.S.)

Humaneyes (Israel)

Panasonic (Japan)

Regional Analysis

Based on regions, the market is divided into Middle East & Africa, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. North America held almost 35% share of the overall market due to the presence of different 360 degree camera manufacturers and the high adoption of the same across different industry verticals in the country. In the global 360 degree camera market Asia Pacific including (China and Japan) and Europe are expected to overtake North America in the forecast period.

Nevertheless, China is expected to show the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of increased economic growth, smart devices, increased customer spending and a transitional end user spending behavior in the country. In addition, Latin America and MEA are also projected to see a significant rate of growth during the forecast period.

360-Degree Camera Market Segmentation

By Connectivity

Wired

Wireless

By Resolution

HD

UHD

By Camera Type

Single

Professional

By Vertical

Media & Entertainment

Consumer

Military & Defense

Travel & Tourism

Automotive

Commercial

Healthcare

Others (Industrial, Transportation, etc.)

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America



Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of Middle East and Africa



Table of Content:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Methodology

2.2. Models

2.3. Research limitations

3. Executive Summary

4. Post COVID-19 Industry Dynamics

5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Industry

5.1. Restrictions due to COVID-19

5.2. Demand-side Constraints

5.3. Supply-side Constraints

6. Market Price & Cost Analysis

6.1. Price Trend Analysis of the Market

7. Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

7.1. Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

7.2. Industrial Chain Analysis

7.3. Downstream Buyers

8. Market Dynamics and Industry Analysis

8.1. Global 360 Degree Camera Market: Introduction

8.2. Market Drivers

8.2.1. Growing Popularity of AR and VR Content

8.2.2. Affordable Prices of 360-Degree Cameras

8.2.3. Growing Awareness About the Need for Safety and Security at Public Places

8.3. Market Restraint

8.3.1. Parallax Effect and Other Difficulties While Capturing Small Objects

8.3.2. Need for Large Bandwidth to Stream High-Quality 360-Degree Videos

8.4. Market Opportunity

8.4.1. Benefits of Deploying 360-Degree Cameras in Various Applications

8.4.2. Surge in the Use of 360-Degree Cameras in the Automotive Sector

8.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

9. Trending Insights on Current Market Scenario

9.1. Current Market Trends

9.2. SWOT Analysis

9.3. PESTEL Analysis

10. Market Growth Attractiveness Analysis

11. Competitive Share Analysis

11.1. Company Share Analysis

11.2. Strategic Developments

11.3. Supplier Benchmarking

12. Global 360 Degree Camera Market: Connectivity Segment Analysis

13. Global 360 Degree Camera Market: Resolution Segment Analysis

14. Global 360 Degree Camera Market: Camera-Type Segment Analysis

15. Global 360 Degree Camera Market: Vertical Segment Analysis

16. Global 360 Degree Camera Market: Regional Analysis

16.1. Regional Overview

16.2. North America

16.2.1. U.S.

16.2.2. Canada

16.2.3. Rest of North America

16.3. Europe

16.3.1. Germany

16.3.2. U.K.

16.3.3. France

16.3.4. Italy

16.3.5. Spain

16.3.6. Russia

16.3.7. Rest of Europe

16.4. Asia Pacific

16.4.1. China

16.4.2. Japan

16.4.3. India

16.4.4. Australia

16.4.5. Southeast Asia

16.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

16.5. Latin America

16.5.1. Brazil

16.5.2. Mexico

16.5.3. Rest of Latin America

16.6. Middle East and Africa

16.6.1. Saudi Arabia

16.6.2. South Africa

16.6.3. UAE

16.6.4. Rest of Middle East and Africa

17. Company Profiles

