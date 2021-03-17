360 Degree Camera Market Industry Growth, Share, Size, Segments, Top Companies, Regional Analysis, Reviews and Projection Research Report 2026

“

Market Snapshot

The global 360-Degree Camera Market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 25.17%during the review period of 2020 to 2026. The camera captures a perfect view of an object at a 360-degree angle with the help of dual wide-angle lenses each captures a 180-degree view. It is also identified as an omnidirectional camera. This type of camera catches two pictures or video views from double focal points with a 180-degree field of view and either consequently join them together in-camera or offers free compatible software with which you can join them together usually with a single click. An image processor is a significant segment for enhancing caught pictures that incorporates a hyper-sewing motor for in-camera sewing and a hyper-WDR equipment dynamic reach preparing. Programming in a 360-degree camera is liable for sewing the pictures and recordings created by the camera. There are two kinds of 360 recordings namely monoscopic and stereoscopic.

The global 360-degree camera market is anticipated to exhibit a substantial market during the forecast period owing to the highest market value of USD 778.5 Million in 2020. The prime factor expected to drive the global market is the rising use of social media as a platform for various promotional and marketing activities by sharing live videos and pictures is increasing. Additionally, the constant technological advancements in the consumer electronic segment are set to enhance the global market growth during the review period.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market is highly fragmented with a variety of small and large sellers competing with international companies. However, the key players in marketing adopt various strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, collaborations to expand their client base and product portfolio.

Competition between major competitors depends on many factors, but not just the robust distribution network, product innovation, manufacturing capacity, and pricing strategy.

Major Players

The Prominent Players of the global 360 Degree Camera Market are Samsung (South Korea), Ricoh Company, Ltd (Japan), YI Technology(China), GoPro, Inc. (US), Insta360.com (China), 360fly (US), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Nikon Corporation (Japan), The Eastman Kodak Company (US), Rylo, Inc. (US), Bubl Technology Inc. (Canada), Immervision (France), Shenzhen Hatoa Technology Co., Ltd (China), Digital Domain Holdings Limited (US), and Xiaomi Corporation (China) among others.

Market Segmentation

The global 360 Degree Camera Market has been segmented based on Component, Connectivity Type, Resolution, Camera Type, and Verticals.

By Component segment, the global market has been classified into Hardware (Sensors, Processor, Battery, Memory Device, Others), Software. Based on Connectivity Type the market has been bifurcated into Wired and Wireless types.

The resolution segment categorizes the global 360 Degree market into High Definition and Ultra-High Definition. In terms of the Camera Type, the market has been sub-divided into Personal, Professional. In terms of Vertical segment, the global market has been classified into Media & Entertainment, Military & Defense, Travel & Tourism, Automotive, Commercial, Healthcare, Others

Regional Analysis

Global 360-Degree Camera Market, by region, has been studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the rest of the world.

North America is likely to drive the global market with the largest market share of 33.32% of a market value of USD 199.4 million, in 2018. The region is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period.

Europe is projected to register as the second-largest market with a significant market share of a CAGR of 27.5%. the region was valued at USD 150.3 million in 2018.

The main points to remember about the report:

The research report will provide an in-depth analysis of the Global 360 Degree Camera Market in key segments such as technology, product type, application, and industry verticality and distribution channel.

The report will include a qualitative and quantitative analysis with market forecasts for 2019-2026 and a CAGR between the forecast horizons.

The report will provide a thorough analysis of market dynamics, including drivers and limitations, challenges, and potential opportunities.

An in-depth regional analysis of the Global 360 Degree Camera Market was included in the research report for the forecast period.

The profile of key competitors in the global marketplace 360 Degree Camera will be provided, including key financial statements, products and services, latest advancements, and key business strategies.

Thank You.”