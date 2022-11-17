36 Hours in Mexico City: Things to Do and See



7 p.m.

Style craft beer after which do dinner, Roma model

Craft beers have taken off in Mexico. One native brewery, Monstruo de Agua, has opened a shiny, plant-filled new taproom in Colonia Condesa. Order a small tasting glass (from 45 pesos) of stout flavored with fig and sugar cane, or possibly a white I.P.A. produced with agave syrup. Accompany your beer with esquite criollo (100 pesos), a complicated tackle a basic corn road snack. In close by Roma, Meroma’s intimate eating room provides native components accented with sudden touches, like quail marinated with harissa (dinner for 2 with out wine, about 2,000 pesos). And for a style of the town’s new wine scene, attempt Vigneron, a Roma bar and restaurant that spotlights small producers in France, Spain, Mexico and Italy (glasses from 185 pesos).