36 Celebrities Posing With Themselves Young (part 6)
The passing of time is food for thought for many artists, and Ard Gelinck will certainly not say it otherwise. We have already offered you several times to discover the work of this artist who makes celebrities pose with their young version of themselves. And today we wanted to present you the last 36 creations of the artist. Jason Momoa, Betty White or even Bill Murray went through the photo montage box!
1) Paul Rudd
2) Morgan Freeman
3) good jovi
4) Justin Timberlake
5) Murray bill
6) Betty White
7) Arnold Schwarzenegger
8) Charlie Watt
9) Jason Momoa
10) peeled
11) James Michael Tyler
12) Mariah Carey
13) Britney Spears
14) will forge
15) Cole Sprouse
16) Jennifer Aniston
17) Robert Downey Jr.
18) angelina jolie
19) Harrison Ford
20) Madonna
21) sting
22) Matthew Perry
23) Michael Jackson
24) the Backstreet Boys
25) Roger Federer
26) Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
27) Sophia Loren
28) Michael Bublé
29) Adele
30) Charlie Chaplin
31) Shawn Corey Carter (Jay-Z)
32) Lily Collins
33) James Blunt
34) Marilyn Monroe
35) Kim Kardashian
36) charlize theron
