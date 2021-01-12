35 times it didn’t go as planned

In life, whether at home or at work, we may want to be farsighted; we are never immune to mistakes or failures. Inattention, rush or poor preparation can all lead to unforeseen events. Today we’re bringing you a compilation of images where things didn’t go as planned. Thanks to the subreddit “You Had One Job” we can discover different images in which the different protagonists had a mission that failed. You will find that you are not isolated by doing stupid things.

1) When you want to plant a bomb but are the only victim

In 2016, a man attempted a suicide attack on an airplane using an explosive computer. The bomb exploded 20 minutes after takeoff, creating a hole in the aircraft cabin and immediately sucking the terrorist out. He was the only victim.

2) When you use a product that repels animals that gnaw at everything

3) When your puzzle doesn’t match what it should be

4) When it turns into a single activity

5) When your Christmas decorations don’t have the effect you want

6) If you want to offer the mermaid an ass

7) if your nose is stolen

8) When your long cord gets a little short

9) 2-stroke speakers, 1-stroke speakers, maybe they’re twins …

10) when Batman changes gender

11) “no smoking”

12) If safety is your primary concern … or not.

13) Small garland problem

14) Mango asks for his lawyer

15) “If you feel unsure, press the button”

16) When you decided to set fire to everything but the street

17) When the expiration date is unclear

18) It’s what we literally call when we have our eyes behind our heads

19) If there is a little problem with the distance

20) If your kit kat is just a piece of chocolate

21) When the size of the package is disproportionate

22) If there is a little problem with the drawing

23) If you are planning a 3 second video but it is 4 seconds long

24) When there is a slight delay

25) if you have two right hands

26) if you are not very good at geography

27) If you buy a coloring book and you are Dalmatians for coloring

28) when you buy corn, but it is not corn

29) when the cook adds a little more

30) when they forgot to cut your fork

31) Left how it should be installed, right how it was installed

32) When the panel is not positioned in the right place

33) “So if you want to build a garage, there is already a door”

34) when the door was badly chosen

35) when chocolate does not match the packaging