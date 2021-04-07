35 kidnappings of way too honest brand slogans

Brands spend insane amounts of money creating catchy slogans. This is only done to remember them, and if possible forever! Funny advertising, inspiring punchlines or catchy slogans – creativity is at the side of the advertiser. But in a world where bill sells, honesty works.

Recently, Reddit users decided to parody the phenomenon by inventing slogans that are both brutal and honest for many brands. Here are 35 of the best examples of slogans whose franchise is a little (far) too aggressive:

# 1: Internet Explorer

The best browser to download Chrome

# 2: desire

You got exactly what you paid for

# 3: Bing

We are also surprised that you use us!

# 4: YouTUBE

The place where the world sees advertising

# 5: IKEA

Come on for the meatballs. Stay because you can’t find the exit.

# 6: Starbucks

Pay a fortune for an average product!

# 7: INSTAGRAM

When you want to feel terribly bad about your imperfect life

# 8: ALTOIDS

Use the box for literally everything else

# 9: SPIRIT AIRLINES

We transport you somewhere else in one piece. What more do you want?

# 10: VIAGRA

Try, it can’t be that hard!

# 11: SLACK

Your boss has a question at 8 p.m.

# 12: NIKE

Let’s face it, you really won’t do it (do it)

# 13: AMAZON

Immediate satisfaction at the expense of those around you

# 14: tinder

Pay more to stop us from blocking photos out of your privacy

# 15: gilette

Because shaving with a blue razor is for men. Not for you. Pay more for pink!

# 16: APPLE

If you don’t buy an Apple product, everyone will think you are poor.

# 17: UPS

It will happen when it does.

# 18: friskies

42 different textures your cat won’t eat

# 19: Google

We have your data

# 20: RYANAIR

What are you going to do

# 21: FACEBOOK

The easiest way to spy since 2004

# 22: DISNEY

Monopolize entertainment, a billion dollars at a time

# 23: TWITTER

Ruin someone’s career with a bad joke they made 8 years ago

# 24: DRANO

We can end your life as fast as we can clog your sink

# 25: GUCCI

Make up for your lack of personality with clothes!

# 26: lobster

Because we all know you have to make amends

# 27: yellow pages

Let’s go throw this

# 28: instant noodles

You will be paid in a few days

# 29: VOLVO

Designed to contain your IKEA purchases

# 30: BMW

Because the use of the blinker is for the poor

# 31: Berg DEW

Say goodbye to your teeth

# 32: cap kids

For children of children

# 33: TACO BELL

You can do 32 different things with these 5 ingredients. Why should you forego perfection?

# 34: THE SIMPSONS

We don’t predict the future. The problems of the 1990s were simply never resolved

# 35: ADBLOCK

Because clicking the Ignore Display button uses energy that you don’t currently have.