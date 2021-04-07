35 kidnappings of way too honest brand slogans
Brands spend insane amounts of money creating catchy slogans. This is only done to remember them, and if possible forever! Funny advertising, inspiring punchlines or catchy slogans – creativity is at the side of the advertiser. But in a world where bill sells, honesty works.
Recently, Reddit users decided to parody the phenomenon by inventing slogans that are both brutal and honest for many brands. Here are 35 of the best examples of slogans whose franchise is a little (far) too aggressive:
# 1: Internet Explorer
The best browser to download Chrome
# 2: desire
You got exactly what you paid for
# 3: Bing
We are also surprised that you use us!
# 4: YouTUBE
The place where the world sees advertising
# 5: IKEA
Come on for the meatballs. Stay because you can’t find the exit.
# 6: Starbucks
Pay a fortune for an average product!
# 7: INSTAGRAM
When you want to feel terribly bad about your imperfect life
# 8: ALTOIDS
Use the box for literally everything else
# 9: SPIRIT AIRLINES
We transport you somewhere else in one piece. What more do you want?
# 10: VIAGRA
Try, it can’t be that hard!
# 11: SLACK
Your boss has a question at 8 p.m.
# 12: NIKE
Let’s face it, you really won’t do it (do it)
# 13: AMAZON
Immediate satisfaction at the expense of those around you
# 14: tinder
Pay more to stop us from blocking photos out of your privacy
# 15: gilette
Because shaving with a blue razor is for men. Not for you. Pay more for pink!
# 16: APPLE
If you don’t buy an Apple product, everyone will think you are poor.
# 17: UPS
It will happen when it does.
# 18: friskies
42 different textures your cat won’t eat
# 19: Google
We have your data
# 20: RYANAIR
What are you going to do
# 21: FACEBOOK
The easiest way to spy since 2004
# 22: DISNEY
Monopolize entertainment, a billion dollars at a time
# 23: TWITTER
Ruin someone’s career with a bad joke they made 8 years ago
# 24: DRANO
We can end your life as fast as we can clog your sink
# 25: GUCCI
Make up for your lack of personality with clothes!
# 26: lobster
Because we all know you have to make amends
# 27: yellow pages
Let’s go throw this
# 28: instant noodles
You will be paid in a few days
# 29: VOLVO
Designed to contain your IKEA purchases
# 30: BMW
Because the use of the blinker is for the poor
# 31: Berg DEW
Say goodbye to your teeth
# 32: cap kids
For children of children
# 33: TACO BELL
You can do 32 different things with these 5 ingredients. Why should you forego perfection?
# 34: THE SIMPSONS
We don’t predict the future. The problems of the 1990s were simply never resolved
# 35: ADBLOCK
Because clicking the Ignore Display button uses energy that you don’t currently have.