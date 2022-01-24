34 photos of historical figures if they lived in our time

We have shown you several times what artificial intelligence can do to give us an idea of ​​what historical figures might look like. Technology thus allows us to have a real representation of these great historical figures if they had been photographed at the time.

Today we invite you to discover a new series of photos that once again uses artificial intelligence to imagine what great figures in history might look like if they lived in our time. We owe this work to Hidreley for sharing his creations with us. He likes to use representations of historical figures, but also fictitious ones like the Statue of Liberty, Lucifer, Zeus or big names in history like Isaac Newton, Bach, Beethoven or Vivaldi to give them a 20th-century look. The result is stunning!

1 – Leonardo da Vinci

2 – Johann Sebastian Bach

3 – Caligula

4 -Antonio Vivaldi

5 – Beethoven

6 – Madame de Pompadour

7-Isaac Newton

8 – Saladin, Sultan of Egypt

9 – Frederic Chopin

10 – Joan of Arc

11 – The Virgin Mary

12 – One of the Fayoum portraits

13 – Lucifer

14 – Katherine Swynford

15 – Michelangelo’s David

16 – Miss Edith Corses Evans (died on the Titanic)

17 – The Shroud of Turin

18 – Cleopatra

19 – Nefertiti

20 – The Lady of Elche

21 – Hatshepsut, Queen of Egypt

22- Maria Shelley

23 – The Statue of Liberty

24 – Saint Joseph

25 – Matau Tathonca

26 – Christina of Denmark

27 – Mary Stuart

28 – Zeus

29- Costanza Bonarelli

30 – Apollo

31 – Aphrodite

32 – Livia Drusilla

33 – Frida Kahlo

34 – Isabella of Brazil