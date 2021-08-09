33% off these powerful wireless headphones

If you’re looking for an alternative to Apple’s AirPods, here’s the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus and these are designed in partnership with the AKG brand, which means you won’t be disappointed when it comes to audio quality.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: great sound

Samsung has managed to create true wireless headphones that are slightly at odds with Apple’s and sometimes even better! The Buds Plus integrate AKG-signed speakers, so, as already mentioned, you have great sound quality. In addition, 3 adaptive noise-canceling microphones so that your interlocutors can hear you perfectly, as they are coupled with 2 external microphones that pick up your voice and protect it from background noise in real time.

Plus, you have a nice battery life of 11 hours of continuous playback on a single charge! And with the wireless charging case, you can listen to music until 10:00 p.m. Again, Samsung has done a lot because it also requires fast charging, giving you 1 hour of extra listening in just 3 minutes. Everything can be controlled using the Samsung application, which is available free of charge in the Play Store.

Pairing is very easy via Bluetooth, and it is possible to pair them with a computer running Windows 10.

With 149.99 euros on the market, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus are now an offer at 99.99 euros that should not be missed. If you don’t want in-ear headphones, we also have a great range of super-comfy Bose wireless headphones.

3 good reasons to order them

Battery life AKG quality microphone noise reduction

