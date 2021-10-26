33% discount on this DTS Virtual X 3D surround soundbar

Here is an offer that should appeal to those looking for a powerful soundbar with good immersion. This is the excellent Yamaha SR-B20A that benefits from a 30% discount off its original price.

Yamaha SR-B20A: 3D DTS Virtual X Surround Sound

The Japanese brand is recognized in the audio space and with the SR-B20A you won’t be disappointed with Yamaha. The latter offers a maximum output of 120 watts thanks to its 2 integrated mini subwoofers and its midrange and tweeters.

Not only is this soundbar powerful, it also features DTS Virtual: X 3D surround technology for even more immersion. You will have the impression of being enveloped by the sound and of being in the middle of the stage with the actors. And Bass Boost technology makes the explosions look ultra-realistic.

That’s not all, it also has several modes of use to adapt to the content:

The dialogues are enhanced with the Clear Voice function.

Like all sound bars, you can also pair your smartphone to stream music or control it via the Yamaha Sound Bar Remote app.

While it cost 299.99 euros, it is currently 199.99 euros or 33% discount or 100 euros. We have another model from Philips at a great price.

3 good reasons to crack

Sound quality Power Surround 3D DTS Virtual: X

