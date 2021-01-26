+32% CAGR Achieved by Oral Biologics Market Substantial Demand in Worldwide with: Novo Nordisk A/S, Biocon Limited, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Rani Therapeutics, Entera Bio Ltd., Allergan plc, Emisphere Technologies, Inc., Enteris BioPharma, Inc., Chiasma

The global Oral Biologics Market size was valued at US$ 834.3 Mn in 2021, and is expected to witness a CAGR of +32% during the forecast period (2021 – 2028).

Oral administration is currently not possible for biologics. Barriers in the gastrointestinal tract severely limit the systemic absorption of biologics. Biologics drugs can be defined as molecules derived from living cells such as microorganism or plant or animal cells and used for the treatment, diagnosis, or prevention of various diseases. Biologic therapeutics has proven to be a highly effective treatment for various chronic ailments, such as diabetes, plaque psoriasis, arthritis, Crohn’s disease, and ulcerative colitis.

According to Labiotech.eu, 2018, around half of the top 100 drug sales will be biologics by 2022. Moreover, around 2,700 biologics are currently in development, which means they can create a conducive biologics market post approval. However, the biological drugs are administered parentally, which can result in high treatment costs and lower adherence rates.

According to the research conducted by Rani Therapeutics in 2018, around 62% patients and 86% physicians reported that patients either skip their injection or consistently fail to inject the drug as prescribed. The research further stated that around 70% rheumatologists and 92% gastroenterologists believe that availability of pills would significantly increase patient compliance rates.

Thus, the availability of biologics in the form of oral pills is expected to increase compliance rate and patient comfort, which can significantly improve the patients’ health by changing the course of the disease and preventing further complications. Moreover, oral biologics could also lower medication costs and improve access while improving the health of millions with chronic diseases globally.

Top Key Players:

Novo Nordisk A/S, Biocon Limited, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Rani Therapeutics, Entera Bio Ltd., Allergan plc, Emisphere Technologies, Inc., Enteris BioPharma, Inc., Chiasma, Inc., and Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Oral Biologics market Type Segmentation:

By Drug Class:

Glucagon-like Peptide 1 (GLP-1) Receptor Agonist

Hormone

Recombinant Enzyme

Guanylate Cyclase-C Agonist

Somatostatin Analogue

Others

Oral Biologics market By Disease Indication:

Diabetes

Hyperoxaluria

Acromegaly

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) & Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC)

Others (Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), Hypoparathyroidism and Others)

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Oral Biologics market in 2020.

As per the industry standards, the market has been divided into the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The report also encompasses examinations such as production costs, manufacturing costs, revenue generated by the major players also the business strategies adopted by the competitors.

The result of porter's five and SWOT analysis had been discussed through this extensive Oral Biologics Market.

