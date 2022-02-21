300 euros less on the price of this great Nanocell 4K LED TV

Different brands of TVs battle each other by offering different technologies, and LG does quite well with its Nanocell panels. Thanks to the latter we have a top quality that flatters the retina. If you want to change your TV, you can currently benefit from a discount of 300 euros with the LG 75NANO88.

LG 75NANO88: a stunning picture

LG’s Nanocell technology ensures unparalleled picture quality and the 75NANO88 model is equipped with it. It’s a nice 75-inch diagonal, or about 189 cm, so you’ll need space to take advantage of it. Of course, this TV has a 4K UHD resolution and is also Dolby Vision IQ and HDR compatible. It also offers very good fluidity with a 100Hz refresh rate. Everything is managed by a powerful α7 Gen 4 AI 4K processor developed by LG itself.

It’s perfect for gaming with an optimized game mode and an HDMI 2.1, VRR, ALLM and eARC port.

On the sound side, it’s also Dolby Atmos certified and you can even pair it with a home cinema like the Jamo 7.1, which was previously offered to you as part of a promotion.

The LG 75NANO88, which currently costs 1199 euros instead of 1499 euros, is a SmartTV, so it has its own operating system, in this case WebOS. You can install compatible applications of your choice such as Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and many others. It should be noted that it is compatible with the Google Assistant to perform searches and control it remotely.

