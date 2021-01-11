300 euros exceptional discount on the Oppo Reno4 Pro 5G 256 GB / 12 GB RAM

The Oppo Reno4 Pro 5G is a very good smartphone, but to get it it is not easy because it is not cheap! However, thanks to this good plan, you cannot save less than 300 euros.

Oppo Reno4 Pro: 5G compatibility and 12 GB of RAM

The Oppo Reno4 Pro is a smartphone with a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with a Full HD + resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels or a definition of 402 dots per inch. In addition, it has a refresh rate of 90 Hz and HDR10 + compatibility, so you can watch videos, films, series or games perfectly.

Under the hood there is a technical sheet that is not unknown

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G RAM: 12 GB Storage: 256 GB

This platform is used by the Pixel 5 and its cousin OnePlus North.

For the photo, the Oppo Reno4 Pro 5G has the famous 48 megapixel sensor (wide angle sensor) coupled with two other 13 and 12 megapixel sensors, the first with 2x optical zoom and the second with ultra wide angle .

At the front, you have to rely on a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies or video calls.

Oppo is known for its super fast charging with SuperVOOC 2.0 and the Reno4 Pro is compatible with 65W charging, which allows it to go from 0 to 100% in just 36 minutes.

While the recommended price was 799 euros, it is currently 499 euros until January 19. Otherwise, we also have the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE on offer as a 5G device.

3 good reasons to order it

Large 90 Hz display and HDR10 + Robust and balanced platform Ultra-fast charging with 65 W.

