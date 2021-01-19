300 euros discount on the pre-order of the powerful MSI GF75 thin gaming laptop with RTX 3060

If you want a really powerful laptop to play your favorite tracks, here is an offer you should like as it is the MSI GF75 Thin with the super Nvidia RTX 3060.

MSI GF75 Thin: a crazy combination!

The MSI GF75 Thin is a gaming laptop with a beautiful diagonal of 17.3 inches and a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. In addition, it offers a refresh rate of 144 Hz, which allows the image to flow nicely.

Under its backlit keyboard we have a real reindeer:

Processor: Intel Core i5-10300H RAM: 16 GB in DDR4 (2 x 8 GB) Storage: 512 GB in SSD Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Max-Q with 6 GB in GDDR6

If you choose this laptop, you can’t be wrong. Thanks to the powerful RTX30 graphics card and the excellent 144 Hz screen, you can enjoy all your games without exception.

While it was 1599 euros, it has just risen to 1299 euros, almost 300 euros instant discount. Otherwise, we have a good plan for the Microsoft Surface Pro X Hybrid PC.

Why succumb to this laptop?

A very large screen of 17.3 inches 144 Hz performance of the RTX 3060 Max-QUn very good price for this type of PC

