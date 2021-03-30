300–450 TBN Calcium, Barium, and Magnesium Sulphonates Market Share, Growth and Future Analysis

The global 300–450 TBN calcium, barium, and magnesium sulphonates market is predicted to demonstrate a 10.9% CAGR during 2020–2030. Furthermore, the revenue of the market is expected to increase from $73.5 million in 2019 to $231.2 million by 2030.

Depending on type, the 300–450 TBN calcium, barium, and magnesium sulphonates market is classified into calcium sulphonate, barium sulphonate, and magnesium sulphonate. Amongst these, the calcium sulphonate category is predicted to exhibit the highest CAGR, in terms of revenue growth, in the market in the forthcoming years. This will be because of the extensive usage of this salt in the marine, steel, automotive, and food processing sectors, on account of its appreciable hydrophobicity and high stability in extreme pressure.

When end use is taken into consideration, the 300–450 TBN calcium, barium, and magnesium sulphonates market is categorized into automotive, marine, and industrial machinery. Out of these, the automotive category registered the highest growth in the market during the past few years. This was because lubricants and greases containing the various sulphonates of calcium, barium, and magnesium are heavily used in chassis, universal joints, mirror gears, wheel bearings, electronic power steering, suspension parts, ball joints, and rolling bearings.

Market Size Breakdown by Segment

By Type

Calcium Sulphonate

Barium Sulphonate

Magnesium Sulphonate

Based on Application

Lubes & Greases

Fuel Additives

Based on End Use