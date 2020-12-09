30 years after Take That, Robbie Williams will have a new band

The English musician announces that the cast will have friends and that the new songs will no longer be in their own name.

The return of the boys band that so excited young people of the 90s could happen: Robbie Williams announced that he will have a new band. 30 years after the start of Take That, a band that started his career at the end, the English musician announced directly on Instagram that he would form a new group. Much to the horror of some fans, this new band will not have the same name or element of this initial lineup.

It will be a partnership with two Australian composers and producers, Flynn Francis and Tim Metcalfe, and the news won’t be long in coming. “I’ve put out songs and they won’t be called Robbie Williams,” he said, quoted by The Sun.

Although the name of the group is not yet known and no further details are known, the famous singer of “Feel” stated that there are some surprises for live shows.

“I’ll do this with my friends. Form a band, rent a room, exhibit my art there. During the day it will be a gallery. At night I play as a DJ and it will be a concert hall, which older people will call a rave, ”he added.

Other details like coffee and the likelihood of taking this art concept to different locations, from Berlin to Tokyo, are part of this idea. Robbie Williams also says he used the restriction to write more than 50 new texts.