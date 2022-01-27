30 ultra realistic jewel shaped tattoos

Performing a tattoo is an art, and sometimes some tattoo artists stand out and offer artwork that will last a lifetime. Ryan Ashley DiCristina (nicknamed “Malarkey”) is without a doubt and literally one of the great masters of tattooing. She was the host of the show Ink Master and again showed her immense talent. That’s why today we invite you to discover 30 ornament tattoos that resemble real jewels engraved on the skin.

1)

2)

3)

4)

5)

6)

7)

8th)

9)

10)

11)

12)

13)

14)

fifteen)

16)

17)

18)

19)

20)

21)

22)

23)

24)

25)

26)

27)

28)

29)

30)

Did you appreciate the craftsmanship of this artist? Then you can follow her via her Instagram account. And if you want to continue your momentum, check out our previous article for 40 Badass Tattoos Of Ancient Characters.

