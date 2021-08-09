30 photos that show the raging heat on our planet
Years pass and climatic conditions continue to deteriorate. In many countries around the world, metrologists have recorded record runs, as was the case in America last June. These are extremely violent, both for humans and for the animals, which are forced to look for the smallest bit of shade in order not to suffocate. Since pictures are better than words, here are 30 photos for you that perfectly illustrate how recent heat waves have affected the daily lives of thousands of living things.
1) This Australian puppy cannot sleep without a cold can
2) After temperatures of 40 ° C, these residents are happy about a little rain
3) In Egypt the sidewalk was so hot that this security dog was forced to wear slippers
4) These seagulls have found their little haven in Florida
5) this heat made it possible to cook a steak
6) This Parisian is looking for new ways to keep his dog hydrated
7) No better solution to the heat
8) In the UK these cans exploded in their dispenser
9) In Australia the days were so hot that this wax Buddha did not survive
10) In Turkey this ice cream parlor is stormed by kittens
11) in India even the streets are melting
12) These candles melted in a weird way because of the heat
13) Korea did not escape the heat wave either to see this dog
14) Hot supporters, but not crazy …
15) In Puerto Rico, even the fans are not heat resistant
16) the moose was really thirsty
17) This Brazilian is developing a new way to avoid sunstroke
18) When the heat decided to steal your last bottle …
19) This pen was left in a van
20) these sheep can only rely on this wind turbine
21) Those plastic trash cans didn’t hold up
22) Temperature recorded on Australian soil during a hot spring
23) Glass cannot withstand either
24) This lady needs to be really desperate to think about it
25) in Thailand, the heat made this dog take a small bath in public
26) fun Easter chocolate
27) A Solution for Dealing with Extreme Temperatures in California
28) this Australian’s thong melted in the heat
29) Soaps don’t last in Australia
30) this fox no longer has the strength to move
