30 photos that show that the English are really not like the others

30 photos that show that the English are really not like the others

The English are subject to many stereotypes and clichés around the world, some of which are fully claimed and others less. We French in particular have a kind of rivalry with the British and like to play around with some of their customs and habits … surprising to say the least! We had already told you about these English prisoners who were caught using drugs while smoking pages from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, which was enough WTF already. Today there are 30 particularly “British” photos!

the English and their many quirks

We’re not going to lie to each other, we were a little mocking in this article. But that’s benevolent humor. There are only certain situations that we cannot understand … That’s all! Either way, you can expect a nice selection of the best in everyday English: rain, questionable food, obvious drunkenness … some stereotypes are persistent and we can see why.

# 1 historical figure lining up to reopen a museum

Local Newspapers # 2: Future British Trilogy?

Student attacked by seagull / Seagull attacked by student / Angry seagulls strike back

# 3 We’re not far from inception

# 4 everything is in the title

The statue mentioned here is the giant by Cerne Abbas that you can find in our nudes devoted to historical erotic artifacts.

I think we can all agree that this is a good title. Volunteers hand polish huge erections Hi Stephen, Our number one priority has always been taking care of our members.

# 5 the “ideal” breakfast?

# 6 emma reeve: research and development technologist dedicated to the minced meat cake

The “minced meat pie” is a sweet cake filled with dried fruits and spices that is traditionally served for Christmas in Great Britain.

# 7 “Health restrictions eased: Every Briton” has to drink 124 pints “to save the country’s pubs after the lockdown

# 8 Summer doesn’t scare him (is there no air conditioning on the train?)

# 9 a pub, to say the least, nice (in Leigh)

Blue: Please wear a mask when going to the bathroom / or there are shrubs on the banks of the canal.

Red: Only 6 people per table / if you can’t count to 6, fuck yourself!

# 10 Have a drink out in England

# 11 air djing

# 12 if Google Maps captures the current moment (in Leeds)

# 13 cherry jam cake in your hair? WHY NOT

# 14 “Listen, I’m not an expert, but I’m pretty sure there’s a rave going on at Greggs in Birmingham.”

Greggs is a British bakery chain.

# 15 English breakfast, quiet, on the subway

# 16 the richness and diversity of English cuisine in one picture

# 17 Even those poor fish realized they had nothing to do here

# 18 why not put your favorite cake … in bread?

# 19 thai-tanic, we leave it up to you to translate this epic word game

# 20 English pizza is weird

# 21 this is haggis: sheep belly stuffed with oats and mutton giblets

# 22 This photo has been defined as “the most British photo in history”.

# 23 got a driver’s license in England? no thanks

# 24 We won’t stop at anything

# 25 the royal guard in pls

Photo # 26, taken during a terrorist attack in London in 2017: They are walking with their beer

# 28 “A woman finds a hat in a tree” or when your city is sorely lacking for news

# 29 the double hat, London swag

# 30 Boris Johnson. Easy