30% off this powerful Meridian Dolby Atmos 3D soundbar

Last Just for sale, and if you want to improve the sound of your TV, there aren’t many other solutions than adding an external audio system, such as a soundbar or home theater. If you don’t have room for many speakers in your living room or don’t want to mess up your home decor, here’s a great deal on the LG SPD7, a powerful soundbar that delivers great sound.

LG SPD7: Meridian, Dolby Atmos, 3D sound…

The soundbar that we present to you in this good plan benefits from a nice discount of 30% or 150 euros discount, which brings it to the price of 349.99 euros, which gives reason to think if you haven’t taken it yet leap. Unless you prefer to change your TV, in that case we can direct you to this good plan for a Samsung NEO QLED 100Hz.

The LG SPD7 consists of a soundbar and a wireless subwoofer that delivers no less than 220 watts. Overall, the system has an output of 380 watts. When it comes to integrated technologies, LG has given everything:

Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, LPCM, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Digital, DTS, Digital Surround, DTS-HD Master Audio, DTS-HD High Resolution, AAC/AAC+

It also offers immersive 3D sound, and you can go even further by adding the SPK8 wireless rear speakers, sold separately. Also, the AI ​​Sound Pro feature automatically analyzes content to optimize audio settings based on what you’re watching, giving you clearer dialogue and more impactful action scenes.

