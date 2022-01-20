30 movie and series posters that are more beautiful than the originals
Movie posters are just as important to all cinephiles as the quality of a feature film. And this artist spends his free time recreating movie and series posters to offer us alternative versions.
His name is B4Abraham and he is a visual designer for interactive media and online marketing. He loves to spend his free time creating movie posters with a new style. He started this activity in 2019, first reviewing the official poster for the film Annabelle: The House of Evil and then multiplying the projects.
Today we invite you to discover his creations, which sometimes seem even more sumptuous than the originals. And if you want to discover USSR-style redesigned movie posters, you’ve come to the right place.