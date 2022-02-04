30% discount on this 2TB external SSD

External storage has taken a leap forward with SSD technology as it offers faster speeds, making it perfect for transferring large files. Cloud storage is becoming more expensive and not necessarily a great solution over time. So if you want to invest in an external SSD, you can currently benefit from an immediate discount of 30% on the Samsung T5.

Samsung T5: very high speed

The Samsung T5 is an external SSD drive with a capacity of 2 TB, enough to store a large number of files (documents, audios, photos, videos). This model is very compact with dimensions of 74 x 57.3 x 10.5mm thick, it easily fits in your pocket.

In terms of speed, it is up to 4.9 times faster than a mechanical external hard drive thanks to the USB 3.1 connection and a transfer speed of up to 450 MB/s. To achieve this speed, Samsung has chosen its V-NAND memory decided technology.

Know that you can use it with any operating system (Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, Android) and even on a SmartTV to record your favorite shows.

The price is 209.99 euros instead of 299.99 euros, which is significantly lower for a solution in the cloud at 9.99 euros per month (Google One price of 2 TB). After that, you can always invest in a classic SSD and put it in an enclosure, like the Gigabytes we offered you in a previous good plan.

