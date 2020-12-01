30 Carmaker’s Roadmaps in Automated Driving Market Analysis and Strategy to Commercialize Autonomous Driving by 2020-2025

According to Supply demand Market Research examines the current status of ADAS deployment and the future driver assistance portfolio of 30 leading brands, the engineering and regulatory challenges for high levels of autonomy and the business models to overcome them. We also provide technological roadmaps for the introduction of Level 2, Level 3 and Level 4 driving and parking features by leading OEM by 2025. Finally, you will find penetration forecasts of cars equipped with different levels of autonomy over the next decade in Europe, USA China and Japan.

When will automated driving tech & regulation converge to allow the first L3 & L4 cars to hit the road? How do leading carmakers plan to commercialize automated driving?

We examine the current & future status of automated vehicle deployment until 2025 and analyse the strategy & technological roadmaps of 34 leading carmakers to commercialize automated driving for passenger cars.

The democratization of ADAS accelerates fast to meet safety mandates but techno-economic deployment challenges of Level 3 still persist. The model availability of Level 2-Driving features in Europe, such as Traffic Jam Assist and Cruise Assist, reached 91 models in 2019 as Volume brands joined premium carmakers in model supply. We expect that aggregate sales of Level 3- Driving features in Europe, USA and China will grow from 0.31 million in 2019 to 7.19m in 2025″ says Auto2x, a London-based automotive intelligence & consulting firm.

Higher levels of vehicle automation will require augmented sensor set, new architecture and innovative validation methods among others. Auto2x estimates that ADAS-Average-Contentper-Vehicle in 2020 will range from €489 for Level 2, with 17 sensors per car, to €960-2,100 for Level 3 depending on the usage of lidar for perception redundancy.

Moreover, it examines the regulatory landscape, technical challenges and their implications on the deployment of a higher level of vehicle autonomy. This examination results in a technological roadmap for the introduction of L2-4 by leading OEM and penetration forecasts of different levels of autonomy until 2025 in the EU, USA, and China.

Partially-automated (SAE Level 2) model offerings expand to the compact segment

At the same time, more carmakers are introducing Level 2 parking & driving capabilities and expand feature availability across their model range. What’s more important though is that L2 expands from premium large cars to the compact car segment. This breakthrough is another indicator that ADAS are no longer the privilege of flagships, premium large cars and luxurious SUVs since regulations, consumer requirements and competition drive fitment of ADAS.

New entrants compete for a share in the new mobility era

Carmakers, Tier-1s and new-entrants, such as tech giants Apple, Google (Waymo) and Baidu, compete in the autonomous vehicle race to establish a winning portfolio or just remain competitive. However, many of the engineering, regulatory/legal and ethical challenges for deployment of higher levels of autonomy remain unresolved.

Learn about carmakers’ strategies & business models to monetize AVs

The approval of L3 will allow greater utilisation of the time spent inside the car. As a result, new business models arise to monetise the new opportunities, e.g. in automotive insurance and in-vehicle infotainment. However, the commercialisation of L3 is uncertain given the high cost/benefit ratio, i.e. the marginal impact on safety and driver convenience from L2 comparing to the massive engineering challenge.

Hence, carmakers are taking different approaches to reach L4 in an attempt to gain competitive advantage and reshape profitability. One thing is certain though, L4/fully-automated vehicles will revolutionise transportation and mobility leading to what we call Intelligent Mobility. This includes the rising car-sharing and ride-sharing businesses as well as new vehicle ownership models in the Passenger Car market.

Table of contents:

The status of Automated Driving deployment by Level in 2016-19 (21 pages) Regulatory, engineering and other challenges for L3-5 deployment (17 pages) OEM & Tier-1 strategies to commercialize Automated Driving (9 pages) From Assisted to Autonomous: L2-4 roadmap from leading OEMs (22 pages) ADAS & Automated Driving outlook by leading carmakers (48 pages) Appendix (8 pages)

