30 Bad Taste Interior design and architecture fail

Photo of mccadmin mccadminJanuary 18, 2022
0

It is not an architect or interior designer who wants! It is not easy to start decorating your home and do it with good taste if you are not a professional. But some people still get into this business by going it alone. And the least we can say is that sometimes they just would have been better delegated!

In fact, at Hitek we have already presented several selections of interior design and architecture mistakes. Doubtful choice of colors for a room, in a place that is at least bizarrely arranged, toilets or even stairs that are not really practical … In short, you will see the worst of the worst in this new selection of photos that you can in architecture do! And frankly, you’ll tell yourself that these people really should have consulted an expert in the field.

#1 PLACE THE GAS STOVE in the center of the kitchen

#2 Where is there still room for the toilets?

#3 all you have to do is move the fridge when you want to do your laundry

#4 We had one stick left, we didn’t know what to do with it

#5 Once you’ve gotten the wheels well aimed, feel free to head to the garage

#6 a bit steep and narrow these stairs…

#7 why? Just why?

#8 You walk through the doors, but only in profile

#9 makes us think of something else, doesn’t it?

#10 accidents are inevitable!

The 11 smallest kitchen island in the world

#12 why always center everything?

#13 a bit of green when bathing

#14 There was still room for the bathtub in the kitchen

#15 we always try to understand…

#16 new concept

#17 if you don’t want your toilets in the bathroom

#18 It’s a style…special, but a style

#19 Does it meet earthquake-proof standards?

#20 No, it won’t bother anyone!

#21 Rust color, trend 2022

#22 nice floor

#23 Rococo Style 10000 achievement

#24 in architecture, safety comes first

#25 when you always wanted to live in a club

#26 is it a bathtub or a gladiator chariot?

#27 Watch out for the steps

#28 to sit in the middle of the bathroom

#29 We honestly don’t know what room we’re in…

#30 We decided to place the fireplace directly in front of the facade

Photo of mccadmin mccadminJanuary 18, 2022
0
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Trump pardons former security adviser Michael Flynn | Free press

Trump pardons former security adviser Michael Flynn | Free press

November 25, 2020
Photo of New York Governor Cuomo Rejects Resignation | Free press

New York Governor Cuomo Rejects Resignation | Free press

March 8, 2021
Photo of Thuringian Office for the Protection of the Constitution observes the regional association AfD | Free press

Thuringian Office for the Protection of the Constitution observes the regional association AfD | Free press

May 11, 2021
Photo of Anakin switched to the Dark Side in the Clone Wars

Anakin switched to the Dark Side in the Clone Wars

January 23, 2021
Back to top button