3 things we love and 3 things we hate

Sometimes we hesitate when faced with an important decision. Should we go one way or the other and choose white or black, the PS5 or the Xbox Series X? We often seek help to make up our minds and make sure we make the right choice. A comparison can be the solution or the list of strengths and weaknesses of one side or the other. To learn more about the Xbox Series X, we offer you this article in which we name three strengths of the console that we value very much and three weaknesses that we would have liked better (and that we promise we will don’t speak to non-smoking consoles here).

What we like:

# 1 The console display

The presentation of the Xbox Series X is really successful. Even at first glance, we have the impression that we are discovering a very special product, at least the level of an Apple product. Console synchronization is fast. Everything is simple, transparent and a little futuristic. That little extra to the console configuration? Here you can check other settings while the first update is being downloaded and installed. A real pleasure! In terms of design, may or may not like the design of the Xbox Series X, but we can’t get rid of the fact that it blends in perfectly with the background when placed next to a TV.

# 2 install games

We definitely believe in one thing: the fluidity of the migration from Xbox One to Series X. Game installation is generally very fluid in Series X. If We Are For It When buying digital games, connect your Xbox account and see your own library of digital games (old and new) already created. That way, you can play your favorite games, which have sometimes aged a little, on a brand new console as soon as it starts up. In addition, it is a real privilege to be able to purchase games from the Xbox Store (via PC or phone) and have those games automatically installed on your console.

# 3 the controller

The Xbox Series X controller is one of the most advanced (if not the best, frankly) thrill controllers out there. The controller has an easy to grasp structured set and the new concave trigger is really nice. We also like the share button, a welcome feature that works incredibly well. Just tap it to take a screenshot with no interruptions to the interface. We are happy to capture extraordinary moments without this moment being interrupted!

What we like much less (or even what we hate):

# 1 The SSD

The basic idea of ​​the Xbox Series X of increasing the storage space, namely inserting a memory card, is good, but is currently being implemented rather poorly. Indeed, purchase options for a compatible SSD are limited and you’ll have to put your hand in your pocket. The solution announced by Microsoft is to direct the player to an official 1TB Seagate drive, which costs around 270 euros in France. However, Microsoft has announced that more alternative solutions will be available soon. Prices could fall with the competition (other solutions already exist, but you’ll need to find a USB 3.0 hard drive with 128 GB of storage and still in NVMe format). In addition, we can see that the Xbox Series X does not report which games are suspended and the effects of leaving a game. Your progress can be affected if you don’t remember to save manually on a regular basis.

# 2 the release function

The sharing feature on Xbox Series X may need to be reviewed as many users are already complaining of various issues while recording large 4K clips.

# 3 the first games in the catalog

With Cyberpunk 2077 and Halo Infinite being postponed to 2021, many gamers are complaining that there isn’t much to eat right now, or at least no games. different enough from each other to discover a wide range. Of course, 2021 promises to be full of new features, but in the meantime, gamers will have to be patient.