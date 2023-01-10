Tuesday, January 10, 2023
This character is great with a Favonius Warbow
3-star and 4-star weapon options listed

Yelan is a very simple Genshin Impression character to construct for F2P gamers relating to nice 3-star and 4-star Bows. Most of those weapons shall be straightforward to amass for the common Traveler. Here’s a record of bows coated on this information:

  • Favonius Warbow
  • Sacrificial Bow
  • Fading Twilight
  • Mouun’s Moon
  • The Stringless
  • Slingshot
  • Recurve Bow

This text will solely give attention to 3-star and 4-star weapons since F2P gamers will not all the time have entry to most 5-star Bows. Clearly, anybody lucky sufficient to roll an Aqua Simulacra ought to use that over any of the choices listed above.

Unfortunate or new Vacationers ought to keep on with the aforementioned F2P weapons.

Genshin Impression information for F2P weapons: Greatest 3-star and 4-star Bows for Yelan

The Favonius Warbow is a popular weapon for F2P players (Image via HoYoverse)
The Favonius Warbow is a well-liked weapon for F2P gamers (Picture through HoYoverse)

It is common for Favonius Warbow to be one of the best F2P weapon for Bow customers in Genshin Impression. There is a robust argument for Yelan mains to make use of it if they do not have higher 5-star options. Listed below are some causes to think about using the Favonius Warbow:

  • Greatest Vitality Recharge stat (61.3% at max stage)
  • An excellent impact that synergizes with normal builds
  • You get a free copy by finishing the A Lengthy Shot quest

Yelan is able to dealing unimaginable injury, so having an impact counting on CRIT hits is completely serviceable. To not point out, Bow customers can robotically rating CRITs in the event that they hit an enemy’s weak level when relevant.

Producing Elemental Particles could make charging Vitality reasonably fast. There’s no noticeable disadvantage to utilizing the Favonius Warbow, however some gamers would possibly desire different choices for one cause or one other. Such options shall be listed beneath.

Different 4-star Bows

Fading Twilight is another solid option to consider for those who have it (Image via HoYoverse)
Fading Twilight is one other stable possibility to contemplate for many who have it (Picture through HoYoverse)

The opposite F2P 4-star weapons price contemplating for Yelan in Genshin Impression embody:

  • Sacrificial Bow
  • Fading Twilight
  • Mouun’s Moon
  • The Stringless

Sacrificial Bow is much less constant to make use of than Favonius Warbow, though it does present a stable Vitality Recharge stat on par with Fading Twilight. It’s price noting that Fading Twilight was a free R5 weapon for gamers who accomplished the two.7 occasion, Perilous Path. Nonetheless, it’s not obtainable for gamers who missed it.

Mouun’s Moon is a fairly uncommon weapon to get on particular Epitome Invocations, however its impact is nice in the event you can reliably max out Yelan’s Vitality through different means. The Stringless is simpler to get by comparability, though it is a bit extra area of interest to make use of.

Different 3-star Bows

Recurve Bow can outperform some 4-star and 5-star weapons (Image via HoYoverse)
Recurve Bow can outperform some 4-star and 5-star weapons (Picture through HoYoverse)

So far as 3-star weapons, Genshin Impression gamers have the next nice choices to contemplate:

3-star weapons are simpler to R5 than 4-star weapons more often than not. Not solely that, however these two weapons are arguably higher than their 4-star counterparts which might be solely R1. Slingshot boosts CRIT Price by 31.2% at max stage and may enhance Yelan’s general injury with Regular and Charged Assaults.

The Recurve Bow is certainly one of two weapons that may increase the person’s HP, with the 5-star Aqua Simulacra being the one different possibility. Yelan does extra injury with the next HP stat, making Recurve Bow a stable various in Genshin Impression.

